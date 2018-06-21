Global Digital Power ICs Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Power ICs in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types: Digital Power Management (DPM), and Digital Power Control (DPC).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601





Â The Global market is further analyzed by the following Applications: Computing, Networking and Storage, Telecom Equipment, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Analog Devices, Inc.

- Bel Fuse Inc.

- Dialog Semiconductor

- Ericsson Power Modules AB

- Exar Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601



DIGITAL POWER ICs MCP-6038 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors

After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is Now Poised for Technology Takeoff

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control

Table 1: Increase in Microprocessor Speeds & a Parallel Increase in Energy Consumption Brings Digital Power ICs Into the Spotlight for their Ability to Reduce Energy Per Instruction (EPI) Consumed by a Microprocessor: Breakdown of CPU Clock Speeds (In MHz) and Power Consumption (In Watts) for the Years 1998, 2001, 2008 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs

Table 2: Growing Electricity Consumption of Communication Networks Throws the Focus on Digital Power ICs for Higher Performance Per Watt: World Electricity Consumed by Telecom Networks, Enterprise Networks and Customer Premise Equipment (In TWh/per Year) for the Years 2007, 2010 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Percentage Share of Communication & Datacomm Networks in Total Global Electricity Consumption for Years 2007, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas for Digital Power ICs

Table 4: Growing CAPEX On Enterprise Networking to Bolster Business Opportunities for Design Innovation in Power Management and Control Architecture in Networking Equipment: Global Sales of Enterprise Networking Equipment (In US$ Million) by Equipment Type for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Strong Spending on Telecom Infrastructure to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Digital Power ICs: Global Sales of Telecommunication Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2010, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Table 6: Projected Growth in Cellular Base Station Shipments to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Digital Power Technologies: Global Mobile Base Station Shipments (In 000s) for the Years 2010, 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for Digital Power Management

PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs

Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital Power ICs in LED Lighting

Table 7: Migration to LED Lighting to Bring Digital Power ICs as the Most Desirable Development Platform for Effective Lighting Control in Next Generation Smart-Lighting Systems: Penetration of LEDs in the Global Lighting Market (In %) for the Years 2010, 2016, and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PMBusâ„¢ Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs

Technology Innovations

Market Share Findings

Table 8: Market Share of Leading Players in the Digital Power IC Market (2017E): Breakdown by Texas Instruments, Infineon, Rohm Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

AnDapt Introduces Configurable ICs

Intersil Unveils Digital Multiphase PWM Controllers

ON Semiconductor Acquires Fairchild Semiconductor

Renesas to Take Over Intersil

Analog Devices to Acquire Linear Technology

Ricoh Electronic Devices Company Enters into a Partnership with Mouser for Distribution of PMICs

NXP Semiconductors Completes Merger with Freescale Semiconductor

MediaTek Acquires Richtek to Strengthen Position in PMICs Market

Microchip Technology Completes Acquisition of Micrel

Altera Enters into a Licensing Agreement with ZMDI

ROHM Semiconductor Takes Over Powervation

Power Integrations Acquires Cambridge Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG Snaps Up International Rectifier

Dialog Introduces DA6001 PMIC

Intersil Introduces Highly Integrated PMICs for Tablets and Ultrabooks

Ricoh Introduces Three Advanced Single Chip Power Management Unit ICs for Application Processors

Ricoh Introduces R1270 Series High Voltage Step Down DC/DC Converter

ZMDI Launches ZSPM1503 Digital Power Controller for Next Generation of Telecom, Data Com and Networking Equipment

ams Adds AS3722 to its PMIC Portfolio for Nvidia Tegra and Other Multi-core ARM Processors

Microchip Technology Launches Third Generation Digital Power Conversion ICs

Ricoh Expands its Automotive PMIC Portfolio with New Range of CMOS-Based Products

Bel Completes Acquisition of ABB Power One Solutions

Maxim Acquires Volterra

Mouser Electronics Inc Enters into a Pact with Analog Devices Inc

Dialog Semiconductor Acquires IWATT

Intersil Unveils ZL2102 Power Regulator

IWATT Adds Two New Power Adapter Chipsets to Its PRIMACCURATE PWM CONTROLLER PLATFORM



4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Bel Fuse Inc. (US)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

Ericsson Power Modules AB (Sweden)

Exar Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intersil Corporation (US)

Linear Technology Corporation (US)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Product Type

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power Management (DPM) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power Management (DPM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power Control (DPC) by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power Control (DPC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analysis by Application

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Application - Computing, Networking and Storage, Telecom Equipment, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Computing, Networking and Storage, Telecom Equipment, and Others Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: French 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: German 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Italian 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Dialog Semiconductor - A Key UK Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: UK 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Spanish 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Russian 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Chinese 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: South Korean Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: South Korean 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. TAIWAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Taiwanese 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power Ics by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2014 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Digital Power ICs by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Digital Power Management (DPM) and Digital Power Control (DPC) Markets for Years 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 41 The United States (24) Japan (6) Europe (7) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443601



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-power-ics-industry-300670350.html