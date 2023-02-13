NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2022-2030. Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US $15.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Bel Fuse Inc.

- Dialog Semiconductor

- Ericsson Power Modules AB

- Exar Corporation

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Intersil Corporation

- Linear Technology Corporation

- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

- Microchip Technology, Inc.

- NXP Semiconductors N.V.

- ON Semiconductor Corporation

- Qualcomm Inc.

- Rohm Semiconductor

- STMicroelectronics

- Texas Instruments Inc.

Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors

After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is

Now Poised for Technology Takeoff

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Bel Fuse Inc. (US)

Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

Ericsson Power Modules AB (Sweden)

Exar Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intersil Corporation (US)

Linear Technology Corporation (US)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight

on Digital Power Management and Control

Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency

Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs

Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make

Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas

for Digital Power ICs

Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station

Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for

Digital Power Management

PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs

Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital

Power ICs in LED Lighting

PMBus? Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in

the Success of Digital Power ICs

Technology Innovations

UNITED STATES

