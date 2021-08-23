Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Aug 23, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital printing and dyeing machines market size is expected to grow by USD 7.20 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for textiles and rising demand for non-woven fabrics will propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled labor in the textile industry will challenge growth.
Download the Free Sample Report to Know More
Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market: Type
By Type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the digital printing machines segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC occupied about 70% of the global market share in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. China, India, Pakistan, and Indonesia are the key markets for digital printing and dyeing machines in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market - Global coding and marketing equipment market is segmented by technology (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Label Market in North America - Label market in North America is segmented by type (pressure sensitive, glue applied, sleeve label, in mold, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered
- Alliance Machines Textiles
- Flainox Srl
- FONGS Europe GmbH
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Roland DG Corp.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Digital Printing And Dyeing Machines Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in digital printing and dyeing machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital printing and dyeing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital printing and dyeing machines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital printing and dyeing machines market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Digital printing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dyeing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alliance Machines Textiles
- Flainox Srl
- FONGS Europe GmbH
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Roland DG Corp.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-printing-and-dyeing-machines-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-printing-and-dyeing-machinesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article