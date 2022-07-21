Global Digital Printing Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging is Driving Growth

Jul 21, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Inks (Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous), Printing Technology, Format, Packaging Type (Corrugated, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital printing packaging market is projected to grow from USD 29.4 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027.
The growth of the packaging printing industry, demand for aesthetic appeal, product differentiation, and technological advancements are some of the drivers of the digital printing packaging market. An increase in demand for variable data printing is an opportunity for the digital printing packaging market. There is a rise in demand for economical, sustainable, and innovative printing technologies.
Inkjet printing to be the fastest growing printing technology in digital printing packaging market
Inkjet printing system, also known as binder jetting technology, involves the selective deposition of a liquid binding agent to join powder particles; the layers of powder material are bonded to form an object. Inkjet printing does not employ heat in the printing process, unlike other technologies where heat can create residual stress in the parts. This system enables the building of multiple different parts on a single print bed and prints finer, smoother details through higher print head resolution.
Inkjet printing system has been prevalent in the printing market since 1951, and the extensive use of this technology began in the late 1970s. The growth of this technology is attributed to the introduction of high-speed, commercial color printing inkjet system. Other factors for the increasing adoption of inkjet printers are the low cost of the machine, ability to produce good quality printing at a low maintenance cost, small size, and fast printing.
Full color printing segment to be the second largest format in digital printing packaging during the forecast period
Full color printing uses the basic four colors of ink: cyan, magenta, yellow, and black, to create different color combinations. These are called process colors. Full color printing increases the accuracy of communication. It allows the printing of more vivid and complex images with different shades, patterns, and color transitions than traditional screen printing and can be used on a variety of surfaces.
Europe to be the third largest market for digital printing packaging
The demand for digital printing packaging is expected to be supported by the growth of industries such as cosmetics and industrial manufacturing. The digital printing packaging market in Europe is likely to post steady growth over the forecast period as a result of increased spending on consumer packed goods and growth in industrial activities. Focus on reducing packaging waste and food waste will also drive the market for digital printing packaging as it is cost-effective and reduces wastage by increasing the shelf life of products.
Due to technological developments in countries such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France, the digital printing packaging market in these countries is projected to grow at a steady rate compared to the remaining European countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Asia-Pacific Market to Grow at Significant Rate due to Rapid Growth of Packaging Industry
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Printing Ink and Country
4.3 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Printing Ink
4.4 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Printing Technology
4.5 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Format
4.6 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
4.7 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry
4.8 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Printing
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging
5.2.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
5.2.3.2 Investment in R&D Activities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Compliance with Stringent Regulations
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Ecosystem Mapping
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.6 Trade Analysis
6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.9 Tariff and Regulations Analysis
6.9.1 European Union Standards for Digital Printing Packaging
6.9.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.2 Methodology
6.10.3 Document Type
6.10.4 Publication Trends - Last 10 Years
6.10.5 Insights
6.10.6 Legal Status of Patents
6.10.7 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.10.8 Top Companies/Applicants
6.11 List of Patents
6.12 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years
7 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Printing Ink
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solvent-Based Ink
7.2.1 Offers Durable and Waterproof Printing
7.3 UV-Based Ink
7.3.1 Excellent Adhesion Properties of UV-Based Ink to Drive Demand for this Segment
7.4 Aqueous Ink
7.4.1 High Level of Compliance with Current Environmental Protection Standards to Drive Market for this Segment
7.5 Others
8 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Printing Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thermal Transfer Printing Technology
8.2.1 Thermal Transfer Technology Offers Superior Quality and Durability
8.3 Electrophotography & Electrostatic Printing Technology
8.3.1 Demand for High-Quality Print at High-Speed to Drive Market for this Segment
8.4 Inkjet Printing Technology
8.4.1 Increased Demand for Better Quality and Low Cost for Short Run to Drive Market
8.5 Others
9 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Format
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Full Color Printing
9.2.1 Full Color Printing Offers Increased Accuracy of Communication
9.3 Large Format Printing
9.3.1 Large Format Printing Used for Its Sharp and Vibrant Results
9.4 Variable Data Printing
9.4.1 Variable Data Printing Most-Widely Used Printing Format
9.5 Others
10 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Corrugated
10.2.1 Point-Of-Purchase Displays on Corrugated Boxes Driving Growth for this Segment
10.3 Folding Cartons
10.3.1 Digital Printing Offers High-Quality Prints on Cartons
10.4 Flexible Packaging
10.4.1 Shorter Print Runs and Versatile Printing on Various Substrates Expected to Drive Market
10.5 Labels
10.5.1 Increase in Demand for Customized Labels Expected to Drive Market
10.6 Others
11 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by End-Use Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food & Beverage
11.2.1 Changing Consumer Sentiments, Rising Demand for Groceries, and Focus on Hygiene Expected to Drive Market in this Segment
11.3 Household & Cosmetic Products
11.3.1 Rising Demand for Personal Care and Household Hygiene Products Expected to Drive Market
11.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
11.4.1 Enhancing Operational Efficiency, Security, and Compliance Expected to Drive Market in this Segment
11.5 Others
12 Digital Printing Packaging Market, by Region
13 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Printing Packaging Market
13.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
13.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
13.1.2 Effects on GDP of Countries
13.2 COVID-19 Impact on Digital Printing Packaging Market
13.2.1 Impact on End-Use Sectors
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
14.3 Market Share Analysis
14.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players
14.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2021
14.3.2.1 DS Smith
14.3.2.2 Smurfit Kappa
14.3.2.3 CCL Industries
14.3.2.4 Quad/Graphics Inc.
14.3.2.5 Printpack
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
14.4.1 Stars
14.4.2 Pervasive
14.4.3 Emerging Leaders
14.4.4 Participants
14.5 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Progressive Companies
14.5.2 Responsive Companies
14.5.3 Starting Blocks
14.5.4 Dynamic Companies
14.6 Competitive Benchmarking
14.7 Competitive Situation and Trends
14.7.1 Recent Developments
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Major Players
15.1.1 Huhtamaki
15.1.2 Constantia Flexibles
15.1.3 Quad/Graphics, Inc.
15.1.4 Thimm the Highpack Group
15.1.5 Printpack
15.1.6 DS Smith
15.1.7 Smurfit Kappa
15.1.8 Krones AG
15.1.9 CCL Industries Inc.
15.1.10 ePac Holdings, LLC.
15.2 Additional Players
15.2.1 Nosco, Inc.
15.2.2 Quantum Print & Packaging Ltd.
15.2.3 Stora Enso
15.2.4 Traco Packaging
15.2.5 Tailored Label Products, Inc.
15.2.6 Schumacher Packaging
15.2.7 Creative Labels Inc.
15.2.8 Reynders Label Printing
15.2.9 Elanders AB
15.2.10 Colordruck Baiersbronn
15.2.11 Sun Print Solutions
15.2.12 Xymoprint
15.2.13 Weber Packaging Solutions
15.2.14 Cenveo Worldwide Limited
15.2.15 Packman Packaging Private Limited
16 Appendix
