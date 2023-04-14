Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring CCL Industries, Quad/Graphics, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa & More

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Printing Packaging Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Printing Ink, By Printing Technology, By Format, By Packaging Type, By End User Industry, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digital printing packaging market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.



Increasing Demand from End Users for Packaging Purposes



Digital printing may assist an organization in providing adequate packaging to attract customers to purchase the product. Packaging is a sometimes-overlooked chance to convey a brand's marketing message or information, which is much more impactful than logos, color palettes, and slogans.

Marketing is a method of how the items are packaged and can spread crucial information that conveys a message to the clients when an effective and ecological packaging method is used. Thus, demand for flexible packaging and a rising, increasing interest in ecologically friendly printing have propelled the growth of the digitally printed packaging market.

Apart from these, speedy turnaround time, excellent color accuracy, customizable, and affordability, it is highly demanded by the end-user, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and cosmetic products, and others. Thus, it increased demand for the digital printing packaging market.



Printing plays an important role in the food and beverages industries providing accurate data about food conditions. These led to saving many foods and human life by providing data such as date of manufacturing, types of foods, composition, and others. Here, digital packaging helps manufacturers and consumers to print and read detail clearly. All the above factors led to the growing demand for digital printing packaging market products and are expected to drive the market share development worldwide.



Recent Developments



Huge investment made by various players operating in the market has significantly increased the research & development activities in the field of digital printing packaging. This, in turn, is leading to advancements in existing offerings and new product launches, thereby driving the growth of the global digital printing packaging market.

In addition, to acquire new customers, organizations are collaborating and acquiring small companies to use their proficiencies and increase market growth & revenue share. Other key developments happening in the market include product launches. Various companies are following the above-mentioned strategies in order to stay competitive and have the edge over other players operating in the market.

In April 2022 , CCL Industries Inc. signed an agreement to acquire privately owned Adelbras Industria e Comercio de Adesivos Ltda. and Amazon Tape Industria e Comercio de Fitas Adesivas Ltda. This acquisition will help CCL Industries Inc to enter a new market and experience additional operations in Manaus in the Amazon tax-free zone.

Report Scope:



In this report, global digital printing packaging market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Printing Ink:

Solvent-Based

UV-based

Aqueous

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Printing Technology:

Thermal Transfer Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electrophotography & Electrostatic Printing

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Printing Format:

Fill Color Printing

Variable Data Printing

Large Format Printing

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

Corrugated

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By End User Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Household & Cosmetic Products

Others

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



6. North America Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



7. Europe Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



9. South America Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Digital Printing Packaging Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CCL Industries, Inc.

Quad/Graphics Inc.

DS Smith plc

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Printpack, Inc.

Thimm The Highpack Group

Krones AG

EPAC Holdings, Inc.

Nosco Inc.

Quantum Print & Packaging Ltd.

