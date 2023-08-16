Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Set to Reach $245 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital publishing and content streaming market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market size, valued at $129 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $245 billion by 2030.

Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are adopting progressive web applications (PWAs) to enhance user engagement and increase revenues. PWAs enable developers to create a single app that works across all platforms and devices, leading to significant cost and time savings in app development.

The adoption of PWAs has enabled web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms.

Segmental Outlook

The global digital publishing and content streaming market is segmented based on type, product, and application. The types of segments include content streaming and digital publishing.

The product segment is divided into subscription and on-demand services, while the application segment includes small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Among these segments, the subscription sub-segment is anticipated to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period.

The Subscription Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

OTT (Over-The-Top) solutions, which deliver film and TV content through the Internet without traditional cable or pay-TV subscriptions, are expected to witness noticeable growth.

The OTT segment is driven by the growing demand for improved business process automation and the widespread availability of broadband infrastructure. Emerging features in OTT services, such as hybrid monetization models, digital original content, and content fragmentation due to intense competition, are expected to further drive the growth of this segment.

Regional Outlooks

The global digital publishing and content streaming market is further segmented by geography, including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth, with North America projected to hold a major share of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Prominent Share in the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to play a leading role in the global digital publishing and content streaming market. Meanwhile, Africa is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. To ensure scalable and affordable content distribution, content streaming service providers are offering low-cost membership services, especially for video streaming, in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and some African nations. Major players like Netflix and Amazon are offering different subscription plans in these regions to cater to a broader audience.

Market Players Outlook

Major companies serving the global digital publishing and content streaming market include:

  • Adobe Inc.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
  • Google LLC (Google Play)
  • MPS Ltd. (Magplus)
  • Netflix, Inc.
  • PageSuite Ltd.
  • Quark Software Inc.
  • Rakuten Group, Inc.
  • RELX plc
  • Xerox Holdings Corp.
  • YUDU Ltd.

These market players are driving growth through various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. partnered with Google in April 2018 to bring official YouTube applications to Amazon's Fire TV, which poses a threat to existing key players in the market.

