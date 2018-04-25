Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Mobile Applications & Collaboration with Network Providers

The global digital publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is scope for varied players to enter the market. Vendors are looking to diversify their offerings and venture into new markets such as digital publishing. The boom in terms of adoption and growth of digital content across product segments.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in internet penetration and speed. Internet penetration has increased globally at a rapid rate. Hence, users can browse using their mobile devices. In 2017, half of the world's population was online, and over 25% of the population accessed the internet for the first time.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high subscription costs. With the growing penetration of better quality mobile data services and the availability of smart devices at lower price points, internet consumption is growing globally.

Key vendors

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

Comcast

Netflix

