Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022 - Proliferation of Mobile Applications & Collaboration with Network Providers

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is scope for varied players to enter the market. Vendors are looking to diversify their offerings and venture into new markets such as digital publishing. The boom in terms of adoption and growth of digital content across product segments.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in internet penetration and speed. Internet penetration has increased globally at a rapid rate. Hence, users can browse using their mobile devices. In 2017, half of the world's population was online, and over 25% of the population accessed the internet for the first time.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high subscription costs. With the growing penetration of better quality mobile data services and the availability of smart devices at lower price points, internet consumption is growing globally.
Key vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Apple
- Comcast
- Netflix
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Text content - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Video content - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Audio content - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Scope for varied players to enter the market
- Proliferation of mobile applications
- Collaboration with network providers
- Adoption of OTT standards
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k94g22/global_digital?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-publishing-market-2018-2022---proliferation-of-mobile-applications--collaboration-with-network-providers-300636454.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article