Global Digital Publishing Market 2018-2022

Digital publishing is concerned with the provision of content across various platforms through computerized electronic devices. The digital technology consists of a variety of platforms for video, audio, and text content, including websites, blogs, and social networking sites.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global digital publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% during the period 2018-2022.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• Comcast

• Netflix



Market driver

• Increase in internet penetration and speed

Market challenge

• High subscription costs

Market trend

• Scope for varied players to enter the market

