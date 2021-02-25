Global Digital Radiography Markets 2021-2024 - Technology Strategies Shift Among Manufacturers with the Emergence of Value-based Imaging
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Technologies that Enhance Integrated Workflow, Productivity, Patient Safety, and Detection Capabilities Drive the Global Digital Radiography Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an analysis of the global digital radiography (DR) market. It provides an in-depth breakdown of current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, and market attractiveness in 3 segments: turnkey suites, mobile DR, and DR retrofits.
Market measurements are analyzed for the year 2019 and forecasted up to 2024. Revenue and year-on-year growth rates are provided by country and segment. Pricing range and growth trends by equipment type are analyzed.
As the oldest and most utilized medical imaging modality, diagnostic general X-ray imaging is a workhorse modality for any medical imaging provider and an anchor modality for any medical imaging equipment vendor.
Globally, digital radiography markets are on the brink of a new growth phase. With technological innovation in the digital radiology segment, new products are being introduced into the market to provide quality images and enhance patient safety. Increased emphasis on safety and outcomes, reduced radiation, seamless workflow, and cost-competitiveness drive digital radiography systems adoption.
New regulatory mandates, technology advances, and product innovations will accelerate the market's transition to an all-digital environment in certain geographies by 2024. This growth phase, following the one driven by DR retrofits in early 2015, moves market interest back to new turnkey DR solutions and is being ushered in amid greater competition and new dynamics across the value chain involving flat-panel displays, OEMs, system integrators, and distributors in other regions.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What revenue was generated by general radiography equipment shipments to customers each year from 2017 to 2019, and how will these figures change from 2020 to 2024?
- How many DR turnkey suites, mobile DR units, and DR retrofits were shipped to customers each year from 2017 to 2019, and how are these figures expected to change from 2020 to 2024?
- What were the average selling prices of DR suites, mobiles, and retrofits in 2019, and how are these figures expected to change from 2020 to 2024?
- Which competitors held the highest market share across regions in 2019?
- What is the outlook for the general X-ray imaging equipment market considering inter-modality competition and changing adoption patterns?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Medical X-ray and General Radiography Market Segmentation
- DR Market - Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Key Findings - Executive Summary
- DR Technology - Moving Ahead
- Game-changing Strategies
- Total Market Snapshot - Regional Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements - Total DR Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Turnkey Suites Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Mobile DR Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - DR Retrofit Segment
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
Total Market Overview
- Medical X-ray and General Radiography Market Segmentation
- Total Market Snapshot - Market Overview
- Global DR Market Overview
Drivers and Restraints - Total DR Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Market Forecasts - Total Digital Radiography Market
- Total Market Snapshot - Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumption and Definition
- Total Market Snapshot - Total Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total Market Snapshot - Total Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Total Market Snapshot - Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by DR Segments
Competitive Environment - Global Digital Radiography Market
- Total Digital Radiography Market - Market Share Analysis of Competitors
- Competitive Environment - Global
Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Onset of Transitioning Care Paradigm Expected to Influence Digitization of Radiography Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for DR Vendors
Turnkey Suites Segment Analysis
- Turnkey Suites Segment Characteristics
- Turnkey Suites Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Turnkey Suites Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Turnkey Suites Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Mobile DR Segment Analysis
- Mobile DR Segment Characteristics
- Mobile DR Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Mobile DR Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Mobile DR Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
DR Retrofit Segment Analysis
- DR Retrofit Segment Characteristics
- DR Retrofit Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- DR Retrofit Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- DR Retrofit Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Regional Analysis - Digital Radiography Market in North America
- DR Market in NA - Market Overview
- DR Market in NA - Unit Shipment Forecast
- DR Market in NA - Revenue Forecast
- DR Market in NA - Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- DR Market in NA - Market Share Analysis of Competitors
Regional Analysis - DR Market in Western Europe
Regional Analysis - DR Market in Eastern Europe
DR Market in LATAM - Market Overview
Regional Analysis - DR Market in APAC
Regional Analysis - DR Market in South Africa
Regional Analysis - DR Market in the Middle East
Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Overview
- Summary - FPDs
- FPD Value Chain in Light of their Declining Cost
- FPD Market Size Trends
- Sizing the FPD Market Opportunity in the Global DR Market
The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung
- Canon Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthineers
- Fujifilm
- Konica Minolta
- Agfa
- Carestream
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eravvx
