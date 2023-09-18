Global Digital Radiology Market Report 2023-2028: Cutting-Edge Digital Radiology Technology Redefines Medical Imaging Landscape

The "Digital Radiology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital radiology market has experienced significant growth, reaching US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and poised for further expansion to US$ 4.0 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Digital radiology technology revolutionizes medical imaging with its capabilities for image acquisition, editing, and transfer, all while minimizing noise, artifacts, and radiation exposure. Its applications span across hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and dental care centers worldwide.

This market's growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for digital radiology in clinical diagnosis, thanks to its ability to provide high-quality images with reduced radiation exposure. Major industry players are heavily investing in research and development efforts to enhance image quality and real-time injury inspection, along with developing advanced modalities like multimodal or hybrid imaging systems.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, coupled with the growth of the healthcare sector, contributes to the market's expansion. The integration of artificial intelligence and cloud-based imaging into digital radiology solutions to enhance diagnostic accuracy further propels market prospects.

Additionally, the demand for remote-controlled imaging devices that combine fluoroscopy and radiography for improved clinical productivity is a significant growth driver. The rising awareness among individuals regarding preventive healthcare and disease screening programs also fosters market growth, indicating a promising future for digital radiology.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global digital radiology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital radiology market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global digital radiology market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • Acteon India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Interessengemeinschaft Farbenindustrie AG)
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Konica Minolta Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • MinXray Inc
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
  • Swissray International Inc. (Swissray Global Healthcare)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

  • Stationary Digital Radiology System
  • Portable Digital Radiology System

Breakup by Application:

  • Cardiovascular Imaging
  • Chest Imaging
  • Dental Imaging
  • Digital Mammography
  • Orthopedic Imaging
  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • Direct Digital Radiology
  • Computed Digital Radiology

Breakup by End User:

  • Diagnostic Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

