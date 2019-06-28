Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market 2019-2029 - Smart Inhalers & Nebulizers Segment is Anticipated to Witness the Highest CAGR

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market: Focus on Sensors, Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers, Application, 9 Countries Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital respiratory devices market analysis done highlights that the market was valued at approximately $8.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $334 million by 2029.

The rise in the public awareness along with the reduced cost and technological advancements is responsible for bolstering the industry demand and aiding in reduction of the global healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the recent developments in the regulatory pathway for the utilization of digital-based medical devices for medical and research purposes have increased the acceptance of digital respiratory devices.

In recent times, the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is considered to be one of the leading causes of mortality. With the increasing life span and life expectancy, the geriatric population is growing at a fast pace and is expected to witness a surge in the future

North America is currently the leading contributor to the global digital respiratory devices market. The market was valued at $5 million in 2018. Factors such as availability of large number of key players, increasing healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and faster product approvals by the regulatory bodies in the region are driving the growth of the North American global digital respiratory devices market. However, the Rest-of-the-World is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

The purpose of the global digital respiratory devices market study is to gain a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, such as recent trends and technological advancements in the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the digital respiratory devices market, which include sensors, apps, smart inhalers, and nebulizers.

The global digital respiratory devices market is segmented into three different parts, namely, by product-type, by application, and by region. The global market value was estimated on the basis of these three different approaches which were validated against one another. These segments are further sub-segmented to ease the market estimation.

With the increasing demand for personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic and respiratory diseases, technological advancements in respiratory devices industry, and new product launches by several conglomerate companies, the global digital respiratory devices market is expected to witness high growth.

Moreover, the sensors and apps sub-segment dominated the global digital respiratory devices market in 2018 in terms of products. However, the smart inhalers and nebulizers segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The global digital respiratory devices market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor in the global digital respiratory devices market. However, the Rest-of-the-World is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.78% in the forecast period 2019-2029.



How pharma players are taking opportunity of connected inhalers to improve drug sales?

How will pharma industry evolve in terms of drug-based devices in the future?

What are the potential business models in global digital respiratory devices market?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global digital respiratory devices market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the digital respiratory devices industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global digital respiratory devices market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global digital respiratory devices market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key product types in the global digital respiratory devices market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What are the key applications in the global digital respiratory devices market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global digital respiratory devices market and what are their contributions?

Which are the key manufacturers in global digital respiratory devices market, and what are their contributions?

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Digital Respiratory Devices Market Ecosystem

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital Technology Among Individuals

2.2.3 Treatment Satisfaction with Inhaled Therapy Among Individuals

2.3 Restraints

2.3.1 Issues Related to the Accuracy & Reliability of the Device

2.3.2 Availability & High Cost Associated with Digital Respiratory Devices

2.4 Opportunities

2.4.1 Expansion Into the Emerging Markets

2.4.2 Predicting Future Exacerbations



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Agreements & Collaborations

3.1.2 Product Approvals

3.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.4 Awards & Recognitions

3.1.5 Investments, Funding, and Business Expansion

3.1.6 Product Launches

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Opportunity Map Analysis of Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers

4.2 Smart Inhaler Value Propositions for Stakeholders

4.3 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers - An Important Element of System for Predicting Disease Worsening in Individuals

4.4 Business Models for Digital Respiratory Devices Market



5 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Sensors and Apps

5.2 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers



6 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Indication)

6.1 Asthma

6.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)



7 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K.

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 Rest-of-Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 Australia

7.3.4 India

7.3.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

7.3.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M Health Care Limited

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Role of 3M Health Care Limited in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market.

8.1.3 Financials

8.1.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Adherium Limited

8.3 Amiko Digital Health Limited

8.4 AstraZeneca PLC

8.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.6 Capsule Technologies Inc.

8.7 Cohero Health

8.8 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

8.9 Novartis AG

8.10 Propeller Health

8.11 Sensiron AG

8.12 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



