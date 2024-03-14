Global Digital Scent Technology Analysis Report 2024-2029: Growing Adoption in Food Industry for Process Monitoring and Heightened Demand to Detect Explosives

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Scent Technology Market by Hardware Device (E-Nose, Scent Synthesizers), End-Use Product (Medical Diagnostic Products, Quality Control Products), Application (Medical, Food & Beverages, Military & Defense) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Scent Technology market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2029

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Digital Scent Technology market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Heightened demand to detect explosives in airports and military checkpoints, development of sensitive and durable sensors embedded with AI algorithms, integration of e-nose technology in gaming, and rising popularity of e-nose in AR/VR applications to fuel the growth of Digital Scent Technology market.

The digital scent technology market in North America has been studied in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The larger share of North America in the global digital scent technology market is driven by the rising demand from end users such as the food & beverage, medical, marketing, and entertainment industries.

These end-user industries have a large presence within North America, which consequently drives the demand for digital scent technology. The US and Canada are leading the market in North America due to rising technological enhancements and the growing adoption of AI in these countries. Moreover, North America's mature and tech-savvy consumer base has quickly embraced sensory technology innovations.

The region's consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and immersive experiences, which has fueled the demand for digital scent technology in products ranging from smart home devices to virtual shopping experiences. This trend is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the major companies dominating the digital scent technology market are Alpha MOS SA (France), Electronic Sensor Technology (US), ScentSational Technologies (US), Scent Sciences Corporation (US), AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany), Smiths Detection (US), ams AG (Austria), and The eNose Company (Netherlands).

Market for e-nose to hold the largest share during the forecast period

An electrochemical nose, also called an e-nose or, electronic nose, or micro nose, is an artificial olfaction device integrated with an array of chemical gas sensors, a signal processing unit, a sampling system, and a system with a pattern classification algorithm used for the analysis of gases, vapours, or Odors.

Simply put, it is an array made up of chemical gas sensors housed in a device that uses pattern recognition to recognize, identify, and compare Odors. Electronic nose to detect Odor integrates various sensor technologies, such as piezoelectric sensor, polymer sensors, optical fiber sensor, and MOSFET sensors. Polymer sensors are gaining significant adoption in e-nose due to numerous advantages such as they offer high sensitivity and broad detection range. These sensors are ideal for portable devices and customized applications, their low lower consumption, ability to operate at room temperature, and customizable selectivity set them apart.

Market for quality control products holds for second-largest market share during the forecast period

Digital scent technology is gaining significant adoption for quality control products, as it helps in early spoilage detection and improve accuracy to boost demand. Traditional methods of poultry quality control, relying on visual inspection, physical manipulation, and chemical analysis, face challenges such as subjectivity, destructiveness, and limited scope.

In response, digital scent technology emerges as a promising alternative. This technology ensures objective and non - destructive analysis by utilizing sensors to detect volatile compounds emitted by poultry products. The benefits include improved accuracy and consistency, early spoilage detection, identification of specific contaminants, and rapid, non-destructive analysis.

Market for Medical segment is projected to hold for largest share during the forecast timeline

E-nose technology helps in the early detection of diseases by sensing the odor of human breath. Early detection of diseases can save a patient's life and reduce the cost of treatment. Moreover, e-nose is widely used for the detection of diseases such as TB and different types of cancers. In March 2023, New Zealand-based start-up Scentian Bio successfully developed a groundbreaking biological electronic nose capable of detecting human diseases, including tuberculosis and malaria.

The company's Chief Technology Officer utilized insect smell receptors to create a biosensor for identifying odors. E-noses, by analyzing volatile organic compounds in a patient's breath, offer a quick and patient-friendly approach to diagnosis, potentially contributing to the goal of detecting lung cancer at earlier stages when interventions are more effective.

Case Study Analysis



Fujairah Municipality Mitigates Odor Disturbances Through E-Nose Monitoring Network Systems

Tal Trieste Implements Network of 12 E-Noses That Offer Real-Time Data

University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Team Deploys Smiths Detection's Bioflash Identifier That Offers Real-Time Sars-Cov-2 Detection

Team Deploys Smiths Detection's Bioflash Identifier That Offers Real-Time Sars-Cov-2 Detection Healthcare Professionals Receive Assistance with Non-Invasive Solutions for Personalized Health State Monitoring

Restaurants and Households Implement Smart E-Nose Food Waste Management That Uses Low-Cost and Weight Sensors

Premium Insights

Increasing Applications of E-Noses in Food & Beverages Industry for Quality Assurance to Drive Market

E-Noses Segment to Dominate Market from 2024 to 2029

Medical Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Smartphones Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Mexico to Register Highest CAGR in Global Digital Scent Technology Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of E-Noses in Food Industry for Process Monitoring, Freshness Evaluation, and Authenticity Assessment

Rising Adoption of Compact, Portable, and IoT-Enabled E-Noses

Growing Deployment of E-Nose Devices for Diagnosing Diseases

Integration of E-Noses and Scent Synthesizers into Smart Homes

Restraints

Limited Adoption due to High Cost of Digital Scent Technology

Delays Between Successive Tests

Opportunities

Heightened Demand to Detect Explosives at Airports and Military Checkpoints

Development of More Sensitive and Durable Sensors Embedded with AI Algorithms

Deployment of E-Nose Technology in Gaming Industry

Rising Popularity of E-Noses in AR/VR Applications

Challenges

Application of Hazardous Chemicals in Scent Synthesizers

Issues Associated with Unpredictable Airflow

Technology Analysis

AI-Enabled Portable E-Nose

Microbial Nanowires for Next-Gen Digital Scent Technology

Company Profiles

Key Players

Siemens

Amphenol Corporation

Sensirion AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Alphasense

Envirosuite Ltd

Alpha Mos

Electronic Sensor Technology

Aromajoin Corporation

Other Players

Sensigent LLC

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Scentsational Technologies LLC

Scent Sciences

The Enose Company

Comon Invent B.V.

Aryballe Technologies

Plasmion

Noze

Smelldect GmbH

Roboscientific

Aernos, Inc.

Cdx, Inc. (Subsidiary of Mydx, Inc.)

Gerstel

Breathomix

Olorama Technology Ltd.

Smartnanotubes Technologies GmbH

Flavoractiv.

Mui-Robotics

Chromatotec Group

