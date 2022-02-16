Global Digital Security Company ESET Launches New Brand Identity and Tagline: Progress. Protected.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET , a global leader in digital security, today announced its new branding with the tagline "Progress. Protected." For more than 30 years, ESET has been watching technology progress, change people's lives and transform the way people do business every day. The new visual identity and tagline will represent the role ESET has played in the progress that digital technology has enabled and in keeping people safe and secure online. The company's rebranding comes following increased investments and growth in ESET North America.

This new branding will be supported with a fully integrated multi-year campaign. With digital, video, print and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, ESET will celebrate progress within technology by spotlighting champions of progress, innovative thought leaders across a range of fields who will provide their own inspiring insights on what progress in technology means to them and how it's helping to change the world for the better.

"ESET has long been recognized around the world because we place great importance on the technology, research and corporate responsibility initiatives that we pursue with our colleagues, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate," said Brent McCarty, President, ESET North America. "This commitment has spurred our growth and momentum. We are excited to announce our new branding and a new campaign that shows our dedication to innovation by highlighting great thinkers across the world and drawing attention to the way their unique expertise is protecting progress and changing the world for the better."

ESET is introducing the concept of "Progress. Protected." and its first four champions of progress through a series of high-level brand films shot by Academy Award nominated documentary filmmaker Hubert Davies. These thought leaders' insights will be brought to life with powerful, bespoke illustrations created by four top-class artists: John Tomac, Jun Cen, Marcellus Hall and Bruno Mangyoku, and executed through digital, print and OOH advertising.

ESET will celebrate these innovators in their own fields, who have been carefully selected by ESET as they show the power of human progress:

Chris Hadfield , Toronto, Canada , astronaut, engineer, pilot, and author of four international bestsellers – for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world.

, , astronaut, engineer, pilot, and author of four international bestsellers – for his work in promoting technological progress and innovation via collaboration, and his unique perspective on our world. Read more here. [insert link to essay on WLS] Dr. Mimi Ito , Los Angeles, Calif. , cultural anthropologist, Professor in Residence at the Humanities Research Institute at the University of California – for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future.

, , cultural anthropologist, Professor in Residence at the Humanities Research Institute at the – for her research into and promotion of youth enablement in technology for a safe and progressive future. Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson , Brooklyn, NY , marine biologist, co-founder of the non-profit think tank Urban Ocean Lab , co-founder of the climate initiative The All We Can Save Project and co-creator of the podcast How to Save a Planet – for her work in ocean conservation and raising awareness of climate solutions to secure the future of our planet.

, , marine biologist, co-founder of the non-profit think tank , co-founder of the climate initiative The All We Can Save Project and co-creator of the podcast How to Save a Planet – for her work in ocean conservation and raising awareness of climate solutions to secure the future of our planet. Steven Johnson , Brooklyn, NY , author of thirteen books focusing on the intersection of science, technology and personal experience, and host of the PBS/BBC series How We Got To Now and Extra Life – for his research into the history of transformative ideas and the role diversity plays in creating the most innovative solutions for the present and future.

ESET's new brand positioning was inspired by the insight that while the power of human ideas remains the leading catalyst for the world's progression today, progress is advanced via the connectivity provided by technology, which needs protecting. Human and technological progress is now more vulnerable than ever to attack, and ESET is positioned to protect the continued advancement of this innovation through the provision of its industry-leading security software and services.

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

