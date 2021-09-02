Global Digital Signature Report 2021: Market to Reach US$13.9 Billion by 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Signature Market to Reach US$13.9 Billion by the Year 2027

Global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.6% CAGR to reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Digital Signature market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 27.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$736.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 24% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 245 Featured)

Adobe Inc.

Ascertia Ltd.

DocuSign, Inc.

Dropbox, Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corp.

Gemalto

GlobalSign, Inc.

Identrust, Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

MultiCert SA

OneSpan, Inc.

RPost

Secured Signing Limited

SIGNiX, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ( India ).

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Digital Signature

Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Global Digital Signature Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Component for 2019 and 2025

Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense and Legal Sectors

Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market Growth

With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of Security

Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital Signatures

High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures

World Online Banking Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018

Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures

Notable Trends in the Global Digital Signature Market

Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth

Organizational Data Breaches Worldwide: Number of Data Breaches for the Period 2013-2017

Average Cost of A Data Breach in $ Million by Country for the Year 2018

Shift from Conventional Paperwork to Digital Signature Platforms

Global Digital Signature Software Market: An Overview

Global Digital Signature Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use for 2019

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions

Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature

Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business Activities

Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market

Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital Signatures

World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Legal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing & Engineering by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

