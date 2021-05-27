Global Digital Solutions Completes Final Flight Test Plans For its PALS Technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Solutions Inc., (GDS), (OTC: GDSI), a Company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology, announced today it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Maryland Advanced Development Laboratory (MADL) division of the University Research Foundation (URF). Under the agreement, MADL will assist PALS, a Global Digital Solutions subsidiary, with a five step flight test plan: PALS Engineering, PALS Integration, Flight Tests, Data Gathering and the final step, the Data Analysis of PALS. The results of the PALS test plan data will be presented to select OEM Aircraft Manufactures.

The FAA Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs) are responsible for final approval of all aircraft modifications, have been assigned to oversee the process. The DER for the PALS project has approved the engineering analysis with the final installation process expected to be completed shortly. The certification for continued airworthiness in normal category will be the last step before flight testing can commence.

William J. Delgado, GDSI's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to be working alongside URF's MADL. URF's Maryland Advanced Development Laboratory has been a leader in developing advanced avionics concepts for commercial aviation for over a decade. The relationship with URF will support us with extensive flight-testing alternatives and provide us access to the latest avionic technology. URF has performed much of the early EVS flight testing and are extremely competent with all programs. We look forward to updating the industry as these events unfold."

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GDSI), a Company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. We currently operate an Aviation Technology group focused on low visibility and airspace congestion safety. The Company expects to add significantly through acquisitions and partnerships additional capabilities in EV and Automotive AI technologies... For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 24, 2021, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

