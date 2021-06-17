Global Digital Solutions Executes Statement of Work for Vertical Stacking Air Traffic Management System (VSAT)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Solutions Inc., (GDS), (OTC: GDSI), a Company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology, announced today it has contracted JDA Aviation Technology Solutions (JDA), an internationally known technical services and consulting firm specializing in safety, certification and the development of solutions bridging the needs of airlines, aircraft manufacturers, airport authorities, government organizations and aviation industry providers. Under the agreement, JDA will provide an independent analysis and assessment of the patent pending (PP) Vertical Stacking Air Traffic (VSAT) Management System and its potential application in the National Airspace System (NAS) for Global Digital Solutions, Inc., (GDSI).

GDSI has entered into this agreement with JDA to assess the potential application of VSAT, a new concept in air traffic management, specific to arrivals at airports. VSAT coupled with Precision Approach Landing System (PALS) technology, will enable aircraft to independently manage their descent and arrival at an airport, thus saving fuel and time with a significant reduction in noise due to the descent profile. VSAT takes advantage of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADS–B) surveillance technology coupled with the PALS situational awareness IR visual system for safety verification. In addition, wake turbulence avoidance enabled by VSAT will contribute to aviation safety.

William J. Delgado, GDSI's Chairman and CEO, commented, "VSAT will change air traffic management in two ways: first, how the air space is managed and second how airports are operated to make them more efficient and in greater harmony with the environment. These are major changes for the aviation industry, and because of this we hired JDA to complete an independent evaluation that will include major stakeholders as part of the analysis. We look for JDA to provide GDSI their recommendations in this multi-phase project and bring together industry organizations, including the FAA. JDA was founded by Joseph Del Balzo, a former FAA acting administrator who has assembled a solid team of aviation experts that will evaluate GDSI's new concept and traffic design as well as its application to the current airspace environment."

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GDSI), a Company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. We currently operate an Aviation Technology group focused on low visibility and airspace congestion safety. The Company expects to add significantly through acquisitions and partnerships additional capabilities in EV and Automotive AI technologies... For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co

About JDA Aviation

JDA's core business is Safety, Certification and Compliance for air carriers, repair stations and aircraft and product manufacturers. The majority of JDA's employees and Associates are former career FAA Flight Standards Certificate Managers and Principal Inspectors, FAA Engineering and Certification experts. Our team also includes experts from airlines, airports, associations, manufacturers and aviation unions.

A primary focus area for the company is the performance of certification-related services for new and existing Part 91, 121, 125, 129, 135, 142 and 145 certificate holders.

