Global Digital Solutions, Inc. Provides Update on Rontan Judgement and Scheduled Mediation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, announces updates on Rontan judgment process and calculation of ongoing interest on judgement award.

Court ordered mediation on the damages portion of the judgement, which was originally planned for June 3, 2021, has been rescheduled for June 11, 2021. Scheduled to attend for Global Digital Solutions will be the Company's CEO, Boies Schiller Flexner counsel and Batuda Capital Advisors, LLC, special consultant to Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

The Company's collection efforts continue regarding the $195M damages award. Interest on the award continues to accrue at the statutory rate of approximately $53,000 per day. The Company has also engaged a specialized consultant to evaluate alternative uses for the manufacturing plant, specifically regarding the area of EV manufacturing and technology. The manufacturing plant, located near Sao Paulo, is a state of the art facility capable of modifying in excess of 25,000 motorized vehicles per year for almost any purpose.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. In addition to our acquisition strategy, the Company has been awarded damages of specific performance and a $192,000,000 in incidental damages in its lawsuit Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. Rontan is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. In August of 2019, the Company acquired HarmAlarm. HA was formed in 2002 as a private Texas company to pursue Infrared commercial applications in the aviation services area. HA has developed a system known as Precision Approach Landing System (PALS). PALS provides a high-performance state of the art enhanced Situation Awareness capability for the pilot. The precision and robustness of PALS has generated a host of new applications mainly through "landing trajectory" optimization which provides additional safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, as well as low ceilings and fog. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co

