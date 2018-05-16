Global Digital Substation Market 2017-2024: Key Players are ABB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Larsen & Toubro and Emerson

Global digital substation market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecasted period of 2017-2024.

Digital substations enable electric power utilities to improve functionality, reliability of assets, to improve safety of service personnel and to increase productivity. The key trend for the global digital substation market is technological innovations. OBRC Analysis estimated Factors that are positively influencing the growth of digital substation market are rise in power demand with limited space availability, increasing infrastructure development in smart cities and rising demand for replacing traditional substation infrastructure.

However, the key restraints for the global digital substation market is high initial investment. Furthermore, the major opportunities for the global digital substation market are rising clinical research activities in emerging countries and shift from manual interpretation to real-time data analysis during clinical studies.



Global digital substation market report covers segmentation by its module, type and industry. Based on module, the segment is classified into hardware, fiber optic communication network and SCADA systems of which hardware module dominates the market. Based on the hardware module, the market is classified into bus bars, transformers, interfacing units and protection devices of which transformers form a major part of the market since transformers are considered as the primary component that is installed in the substation. On the basis of type, the market report is classified into transmission substation and distribution substation.



On the basis of industry segment, the market report is classified into utility, metal, mining, oil & gas and transportation of which, utility industry is one of the leading application areas pertaining to digital substations, owing to the high demand-supply gap in energy in most of the developing and developed nations.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global digital substation market in terms of revenue due to building renewable energy with capacity of 175 GW by 2022 and various initiatives taken by government of India to improve its power and energy sector to ensure clean energy generation are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a fastest growing region during the forecast period 2016-2023.



Some of the key market players of global digital substation market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International (United States), Cisco (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Larsen & Toubro (India) and Emerson (United States).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Digital Substation Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rise In Power Demand With Limited Space Availability

3.1.2. Increasing Infrastructure Development In Smart Cities

3.1.3. Improved Safety And Reduced Maintenance Costs

3.1.4. Rising Demand For Replacing Traditional Substation Infrastructure

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Initial Investment

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Demand For Renewable Energy Projects

3.3.2. Rising Demand For Battery Technology In Apac

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Controlling Cybersecurity Risks



4. Global Digital Substation Market By Module

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Hardware Market

4.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024($ Million)

4.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1.5.1. Transformers

4.5.1.5.2. Busbars

4.5.1.5.3. Protection Devices

4.5.1.5.3.1. Circuit Breakers

4.5.1.5.3.2. Protective Relays

4.5.1.5.3.3. Switchgears

4.5.1.5.4. Interfacing Units

4.5.1.5.4.1. Human-Machine Interfaces

4.5.1.5.4.2. Remote Terminal Units

4.5.1.5.4.3. Programmable Logic Controllers

4.5.1.5.5. Others

4.5.2. Global Fiber Optic Communication Network Market

4.5.3. Global Scada Systems Market

5. Global Digital Substation Market By Type

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Transmission Substation Market

5.5.2. Global Distribution Substation Market



6. Global Digital Substation Market By Voltage

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Up To 220 Kv Market

6.5.2. Global 220-550 Kv Market

6.5.3. Global Above 550 Kv Market



7. Global Digital Substation Market By Industry

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Utility Market

7.5.2. Global Metal Market

7.5.3. Global Mining Market

7.5.4. Global Oil & Gas Market

7.5.5. Global Transportation Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Cadillac Automation And Controls ( India )

) Cisco ( United States )

) Eaton (Ireland)

Emerson ( United States )

) General Electric ( United States )

) Honeywell ( United States )

) Igrid T&D (Spain)

I- Tor (Spain)

Larsen & Toubro ( India )

) NR Electric ( China )

) Schneider Electric ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Tekvel ( Russia )

) Yamal LNG ( Russia )

