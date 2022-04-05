Global Digital Supply Chain Market Report 2022 Featuring Cloudera, IBM, Infor, MicroStrategy, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software

Apr 05, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Supply Chain Market by Component, Organization Size and Industry Vertical and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital supply chain is an application of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), end to end digital connectivity, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence to every aspect of the end to end supply chain.
Industry 4.0 has primarily created a disruption and fueled need for the companies to rethink the way they design their supply chain. The digital supply chain has evolved to offer several benefits such as improved efficiency and data accuracy, elimination of supply chain glitches, and improved financial management.
In addition, process management, supply & demand planning, material flow, resource planning, cash flow, inventory levels, and strategy all are being managed efficiently in a digital world with real time with the help of digital supply chain.
Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; surge in need for cloud-based supply chain management solutions; and increased use of industrial-grade digital technology are the major factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
However, security concerns associated with digital supply chain may hamper growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. Conversely, proliferation of supply chain 4.0 and ongoing trend of digital transformation is opportunistic for growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution
- Rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions
- Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology
Restraint
- Security concerns associated with digital supply chain
Opportunities
- Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0
- Ongoing trend of digital transformation
COVID-19 Impact
- Impact on market size
- Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
- Economic impact
- Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
- Opportunity window
Key Players
- Cloudera, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infor
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Software AG
- Tableau Software
- TIBCO Software Inc
Scope of the Report
By Component
- Solution
- Service
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small-& Medium-sized Enterprise
By Industry Vertical
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverages
- transportation & Logistics
- Automotive
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
