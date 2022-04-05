Global Digital Supply Chain Market Report 2022 Featuring Cloudera, IBM, Infor, MicroStrategy, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Supply Chain Market by Component, Organization Size and Industry Vertical and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital supply chain is an application of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), end to end digital connectivity, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence to every aspect of the end to end supply chain.

Industry 4.0 has primarily created a disruption and fueled need for the companies to rethink the way they design their supply chain. The digital supply chain has evolved to offer several benefits such as improved efficiency and data accuracy, elimination of supply chain glitches, and improved financial management.

In addition, process management, supply & demand planning, material flow, resource planning, cash flow, inventory levels, and strategy all are being managed efficiently in a digital world with real time with the help of digital supply chain.



Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; surge in need for cloud-based supply chain management solutions; and increased use of industrial-grade digital technology are the major factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

However, security concerns associated with digital supply chain may hamper growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. Conversely, proliferation of supply chain 4.0 and ongoing trend of digital transformation is opportunistic for growth of the market.



Some of the major players in the market are Cloudera, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Tableau Software, and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution

Rise in demand for cloud-based supply chain management solutions

Increase in use of industrial-grade digital technology

Restraint

Security concerns associated with digital supply chain

Opportunities

Proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0

Ongoing trend of digital transformation

COVID-19 Impact

Impact on market size

Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

Economic impact

Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

Opportunity window

Key Players

Cloudera, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infor

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Inc

Scope of the Report

By Component

Solution

Service

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small-& Medium-sized Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsf15x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets