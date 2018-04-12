Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 - A $2.31 Billion Opportunity Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable Printing

The digital textile printing market is expected to be worth USD 2.31 billion by 2023 from USD 1.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2018 and 2023.

The growing demand for sustainable printing; increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries; shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs; development of new technologies in the textile industry; reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers, and growth of the e-commerce industry are the major factors driving the market. However, the growing popularity of digital advertising media is one of the factors restraining the digital textile printing market growth.

The global digital textile printing market for roll to roll printing process held the largest share in 2017. In 2017, more than 70% of the total digital textile printing market was dominated by the roll to roll printing process. Roll to roll digital printers are majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major applications in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, ties, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc. Applications in the soft signage and industrial segments include carpets, posters, banners, flags, vehicle wrapping, wallpaper, building material, POS display, etc.

The market for direct to garment application is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Fast moving fashion cycles, cost advantage on short run cycles, creative designs, quick time to market for new trends, reduced wastage, and low power consumption are some of the major factors which will drive the market for direct to garment applications.

The market for digital textile printing market for ink is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Sublimation inks are widely used in the textile as well as the clothing and soft signage segments owing to benefits such as non-solubility, resistance to damage, and colorfastness. Sublimation inks are used on polyester, acetate rayon, poly-lycra, and acrylics and require post-treatment heat. In 2017, the textile and decor and direct to garment segments contributed the major share to the digital textile printing market. Polyester is used extensively in digital textile printing owing to benefits such as colorfastness, strength, and durability, and also due to its resistance to stretch, shrinkage, and abrasion. With the growing demand for textiles across the globe and the rising demand for polyester fabrics in the textile industry, the textile and decor and direct to garment segments will continue to account for the maximum share of this market during the next five years as well.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the digital textile printing market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from the fashion industry. Digital textile printers are deployed at a rapid rate in Europe to meet the need of faster turnaround times, shorter runs, and more variable data printing with high quality. The market in Europe is fully supported by government bodies in various countries, with several laws for free trade, favorable tariffs, and low import and export taxes. In addition, the availability of learned and skilled resources in European countries makes it a preferred region for research laboratories and organizations.

The report includes the company profiles of the market for prominent players including Aeoon Technologies GmbH (Austria), ATPColor Srl (Italy), Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd. (Israel), Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy), Hollanders Printing Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Kornit Digital (Israel), SPGPrints B.V. (Netherlands), Brother International Corporation (Japan), Colorjet Group (India), d.gen Inc. (South Korea), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ricoh Company Ltd (Japan), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (US), and Huntsman International LLC (US).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Digital Textile Printing Market

4.2 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Printing Process

4.3 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Ink Type

4.4 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Application

4.5 Digital Textile Printing Market In Europe, By Application And By Country

4.6 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Printing Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roll To Roll Process

6.3 Dtg Process



7 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Ink Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sublimation

7.3 Pigment

7.4 Reactive

7.5 Acid

7.6 Others



8 Digital Textile Printing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Textile And Decor

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Soft Signage

8.5 Direct To Garment



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 AGFA Graphics

11.2.2 Hollanders Printing Systems

11.2.3 Homer

11.2.4 Atexco

11.2.5 Colorjet

11.2.6 Brother

11.2.7 Mutoh

11.2.8 Aeoon Technologies

11.2.9 ATPColor

11.2.10 SPGPrints



