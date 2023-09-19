Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: From Apparel to Electronics - Cutting-Edge Technology Drives Market Growth

The global digital textile printing market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

The global digital textile printing market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

 At present, digital textile printing is commercially available in varying types, such as multi-pass direct-to-textile and single-pass textile printers.

The increasing demand for printing textiles and fabric materials across several industry verticals has prompted manufacturers to switch to digital printing technology on account of their minimal operational costs and easy installation. This, in turn, represents as a prime factor driving digital textile printing market growth.

In line with this, rapid technological advancements and the establishment of advanced printing solutions that rely on ultraviolet (UV) and eco solvents for publishing operations are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of digital textile printing in the clothing, automobiles, e-commerce, soft-signage, media and advertisements applications for producing promotional wears, banners, flags, labels, and aesthetically appealing product packaging is propelling the market growth.

Along with this, it is further deployed for printing various electronic devices, such as circuit boards, solar cells, and periodic lateralized epileptiform discharge (PLED), which is supporting the market growth.

Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst the top players and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing three-dimensional (3D) digital textile printing solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global digital textile printing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital textile printing market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the printing method?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ink type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global digital textile printing market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 

  • aeoon Technologies gmbh
  • AM Printex Solutions
  • ColorJet Group
  • Dover Corporation
  • Electronics For Imaging Inc.
  • Fisher Textiles Inc.
  • Hollanders Printing Solutions B.V.
  • HP Inc.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Ricoh Company Ltd.
  • Roland Corporation
  • Seiko Epson Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Printing Method:

  • Roll-to-Roll Printing
  • Direct-to-Garment Printing

Breakup by Substrate Type:

  • Cotton
  • Silk
  • Polyester
  • Others

Breakup by Ink Type:

  • Reactive
  • Acid
  • Direct Disperse
  • Sublimation
  • Pigments
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Garment and Apparels
  • Home Furnishing Textiles
  • Technical Textiles
  • Display and Signage
  • Others

