Global Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: From Apparel to Electronics - Cutting-Edge Technology Drives Market Growth

The global digital textile printing market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

At present, digital textile printing is commercially available in varying types, such as multi-pass direct-to-textile and single-pass textile printers.



The increasing demand for printing textiles and fabric materials across several industry verticals has prompted manufacturers to switch to digital printing technology on account of their minimal operational costs and easy installation. This, in turn, represents as a prime factor driving digital textile printing market growth.

In line with this, rapid technological advancements and the establishment of advanced printing solutions that rely on ultraviolet (UV) and eco solvents for publishing operations are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of digital textile printing in the clothing, automobiles, e-commerce, soft-signage, media and advertisements applications for producing promotional wears, banners, flags, labels, and aesthetically appealing product packaging is propelling the market growth.

Along with this, it is further deployed for printing various electronic devices, such as circuit boards, solar cells, and periodic lateralized epileptiform discharge (PLED), which is supporting the market growth.

Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst the top players and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing three-dimensional (3D) digital textile printing solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Printing Method:

Roll-to-Roll Printing

Direct-to-Garment Printing

Breakup by Substrate Type:

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

Breakup by Ink Type:

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigments

Others

Breakup by Application:

Garment and Apparels

Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles

Display and Signage

Others

