Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: Life Sciences Companies Partnering with DTx Firms to Expand Reach and Promote Health Equity

16 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents the overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market and highlights key growth opportunities for global DTx market participants.
Patients with long-term chronic conditions are increasingly seeking safe and evidence-based digital treatments to reduce medication dosages, reverse triggers of adverse events, and limit healthcare utilization. The high cost of care associated with chronic conditions and the need for effective and affordable solutions are driving this demand.
Payers and providers are also seeking cost-effective medication alternatives to improve patient engagement, adherence, and convenience while promoting value-based care. Disease-reversal and preventive care solutions are in high demand, and life sciences (LS) companies are aiming to develop 'around the pill' combination products to enhance patients' treatment experiences.
Partnerships between LS companies and digital therapeutics (DTx) companies are growing, with LS companies helping DTx companies expand their patient reach and achieve health equity objectives. Collaborations between DTx vendors and medical device companies are also facilitating dosage optimization for personalized therapeutics.
Proving the clinical efficacy of digital health technologies has been a challenge, but more DTx companies are focusing on generating high-quality clinical, real-world evidence (RWE), and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data to prove the safety and effectiveness of their products.
The convergence of biopharma, medical devices, and health technology is playing a significant role in shifting toward integrated patient management and supporting the entire patient journey. DTx companies are adopting various business models tailored to different customer types, allowing for scalable solutions and reimbursement by payers.
Collaboration between DTx and LS companies is increasing, leading to broader patient reach and scalability, often through risk-sharing agreements. DTx solutions are now considered valid alternatives or adjuncts to traditional pharmacotherapy and are subject to comprehensive regulation, including prescription status by regulatory agencies like the FDA, NHS, and CE.
The United States is a significant market for DTx growth globally, followed by Europe, with Germany leading in adoption. Disease management applications are expected to contribute significantly to DTx market revenue, with diabetes management solutions experiencing high demand due to the rising diabetic population worldwide.
Wellness and behavior management solutions are also growing, driven by demand for mental and cognitive health solutions and partnerships with employers to enhance employee productivity and wellness. Immersive therapeutics are emerging as effective treatments for hard-to-reach and high-risk behavioral health conditions.
Payers play a crucial role in DTx market revenue, expected to reimburse a significant portion of it through value-based payment plans. Providers are also becoming increasingly important as DTx solutions enhance the prescriber experience and elevate the standard of care.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Therapeutics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Introduction to DTx Solutions
- The Ten Core Principles All DTx Must Follow
- DTx Product Categorization
- DTx Mechanisms and Delivery Routes
- Application, Therapy Area, and Business Segmentation
- Market Segmentation By Application
- Market Segmentation By Therapy Area
- Segmentation by Geography
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Growth Environment
- Per Capital Healthcare Spending Analysis
- DTx Approval and Diversification Across Therapy Areas
- Key Market Trends
- Unlocking Commercial Viability Through DCT Model
- Regulatory Outlook - United States and Europe
- DTx - Regulatory Outlook: APAC
- Regulatory Outlook, MENASA, LATAM, and the Caribbean
- Global Reimbursement and Market Access Trends
- Funding Landscape
- Business Model Description
- Summary Analysis of the Top 5 Business Models
- Forecast Assumptions and Limitations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America and Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - MENASA, LATAM, and the Caribbean
- Revenue Forecast by Therapy Area
- Revenue Forecast Discussion - Therapy areas
- Revenue Share by Business
- Revenue Share Analysis by Business
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Key Competitors and Product Offerings
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Disease Management
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Disease management
- Use Cases - Adoption in Disease Management
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Behavior and Wellness Management
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Wellness and Behavior Management
- Use Cases - Adoption in Wellness and Behavioral Management
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: DTx to Treat Cancer-related Distress, Provide Incidence Prediction, and Elevate QoL
- Growth Opportunity 2: Drug Adherence and Personalized Coaching Solutions for Chronic Diseases
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Biomarkers for Predictive and Preventive Care
- Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive Therapeutics for Personalized Care
7 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27ehbd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article