Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: Life Sciences Companies Partnering with DTx Firms to Expand Reach and Promote Health Equity

This study presents the overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market and highlights key growth opportunities for global DTx market participants.

Patients with long-term chronic conditions are increasingly seeking safe and evidence-based digital treatments to reduce medication dosages, reverse triggers of adverse events, and limit healthcare utilization. The high cost of care associated with chronic conditions and the need for effective and affordable solutions are driving this demand.

Payers and providers are also seeking cost-effective medication alternatives to improve patient engagement, adherence, and convenience while promoting value-based care. Disease-reversal and preventive care solutions are in high demand, and life sciences (LS) companies are aiming to develop 'around the pill' combination products to enhance patients' treatment experiences.

Partnerships between LS companies and digital therapeutics (DTx) companies are growing, with LS companies helping DTx companies expand their patient reach and achieve health equity objectives. Collaborations between DTx vendors and medical device companies are also facilitating dosage optimization for personalized therapeutics.

Proving the clinical efficacy of digital health technologies has been a challenge, but more DTx companies are focusing on generating high-quality clinical, real-world evidence (RWE), and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data to prove the safety and effectiveness of their products.

The convergence of biopharma, medical devices, and health technology is playing a significant role in shifting toward integrated patient management and supporting the entire patient journey. DTx companies are adopting various business models tailored to different customer types, allowing for scalable solutions and reimbursement by payers.

Collaboration between DTx and LS companies is increasing, leading to broader patient reach and scalability, often through risk-sharing agreements. DTx solutions are now considered valid alternatives or adjuncts to traditional pharmacotherapy and are subject to comprehensive regulation, including prescription status by regulatory agencies like the FDA, NHS, and CE.

The United States is a significant market for DTx growth globally, followed by Europe, with Germany leading in adoption. Disease management applications are expected to contribute significantly to DTx market revenue, with diabetes management solutions experiencing high demand due to the rising diabetic population worldwide.

Wellness and behavior management solutions are also growing, driven by demand for mental and cognitive health solutions and partnerships with employers to enhance employee productivity and wellness. Immersive therapeutics are emerging as effective treatments for hard-to-reach and high-risk behavioral health conditions.

Payers play a crucial role in DTx market revenue, expected to reimburse a significant portion of it through value-based payment plans. Providers are also becoming increasingly important as DTx solutions enhance the prescriber experience and elevate the standard of care.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Therapeutics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Introduction to DTx Solutions

The Ten Core Principles All DTx Must Follow

DTx Product Categorization

DTx Mechanisms and Delivery Routes

Application, Therapy Area, and Business Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Application

Market Segmentation By Therapy Area

Segmentation by Geography

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Growth Environment

Per Capital Healthcare Spending Analysis

DTx Approval and Diversification Across Therapy Areas

Key Market Trends

Unlocking Commercial Viability Through DCT Model

Regulatory Outlook - United States and Europe

and DTx - Regulatory Outlook: APAC

Regulatory Outlook, MENASA, LATAM, and the Caribbean

Global Reimbursement and Market Access Trends

Funding Landscape

Business Model Description

Summary Analysis of the Top 5 Business Models

Forecast Assumptions and Limitations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America and Europe

and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - MENASA, LATAM, and the Caribbean

Revenue Forecast by Therapy Area

Revenue Forecast Discussion - Therapy areas

Revenue Share by Business

Revenue Share Analysis by Business

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Key Competitors and Product Offerings

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Disease Management

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Disease management

Use Cases - Adoption in Disease Management

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Behavior and Wellness Management

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Wellness and Behavior Management

Use Cases - Adoption in Wellness and Behavioral Management

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: DTx to Treat Cancer-related Distress, Provide Incidence Prediction, and Elevate QoL

Growth Opportunity 2: Drug Adherence and Personalized Coaching Solutions for Chronic Diseases

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Biomarkers for Predictive and Preventive Care

Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive Therapeutics for Personalized Care

7 Next Steps

