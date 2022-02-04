Global Digital Therapy Technology Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Healthcare Interoperability for Predictive Digital Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapy Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an understanding of the significance and impact of digital therapeutics on the emerging applications. Digital therapeutics is evidence-based therapeutic intervention for prevention, management, and treatment of a specific disease condition; it has the potential to address needs that traditional treatments and therapies have not been able to meet.

Following the COVID-19 public health emergency, the adoption of virtual care technologies has grown, particularly in the field of behavioral health. This research service focuses on the emerging applications for digital therapeutics in the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases, and in physical therapy.

The study offers an overview of technologies enabling digital therapy and companies to action in the fields of oncology, physical therapy, and neurodegenerative disease management. R&D and partnership activities are also discussed. Patent analysis and growth opportunities for stakeholders developing digital therapeutics are also covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Therapeutic Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Scope and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings

3.0 Digital Therapy Technology Landscape

3.1 Digital Therapeutics to Decentralize Healthcare Delivery and Improve Outcomes

3.2 AI and Personalization of Digital Therapeutics

3.3 Benefits of Digital Therapeutics Across the Healthcare Value Chain

3.4 Key Applications or Indications Treated Using Digital Therapeutics

3.5 Approved Digital Therapeutics Across Indications

3.6 Clinical Trial Analysis of Digital Therapeutic Industry

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Therapy Adoption

4.0 Digital Therapeutics for Oncology

4.1 Digital Therapy in Cancer Pharmacotherapy

4.2 Digital Therapeutics Improving Oncology Therapy Outcomes

4.3 Rising Partnership with Pharmaceutical Companies

4.4 Digital Therapy to Treat Anxiety and Depression Related to Cancer

5.0 Digital Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.1 Digital Therapy for Treating Motor - and Nonmotor Symptoms of Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.2 Digital Therapy Improving Cognitive Functioning, and Mental Health

5.3 Digital Therapeutics R&D for Neurodegenerative Diseases

6.0 Digital Therapeutics for Physical Therapy/Rehabilitation

6.1 Digital Therapeutics Democratizing Physical Therapy

6.2 Digital Physical Therapy Offering Tailored Therapies and Improved Engagement

6.3 Accelerated R&D and Commercialization for Physical Digital Therapeutics

7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 Voluntis, France

7.2 Kaiku Health (a part of Elekta), Finland

7.3 Prosoma, UK

7.4 NeuroGlee Therapeutics, Singapore

7.5 Cognito Therapeutics, US

7.6 Kaia Health

8.0 Patent Analysis for Digital Therapeutics

8.1 Growing Numbers of Patent Published for Digital Therapy

8.2 Record Patent Publication in US and EU Jurisdiction

8.3 Key Patents for Digital Therapeutics for Treatment of Cancer and Neurodegenerative Diseases, 2021

9.0 Growth Opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Healthcare Interoperability for Predictive Digital Care

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: A Combination of Digital and Pharmacotherapy for Improved Health Outcomes

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Outcome-based Healthcare Contract for Greater Uptake

10.0 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkh93l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets