Global Digital TV Industry Research Annual 2023: Access to 30+ Reports - Coverage of 2010-2027

Jan 26, 2023, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst publishes 25+ reports each year with 400 clients since 2011. More and more clients take annual subscriptions that include all of the reports - with attractive discounts offered.
The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates. Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.
Why choose this subscription?
- Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions
- Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT
- 30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data
- Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.
- Competitive and reasonable prices
- Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback
Each country report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving market analysis of the key players.
- Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.
- Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Digital TV Research report schedule for 2022
- Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
- SVOD Forecasts Update (based on December 2021 results): February
- Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- North America Pay TV Forecasts: February
- North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
- Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March
- Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
- Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April
- Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April
- Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May
- Global Pay TV Forecasts: May
- Global AVOD Forecasts: May
- Global SVOD Forecasts (based on March 2022 results): June
- Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
- Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August
- North America SVOD Forecasts: August
- Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September
- Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
- SVOD Forecasts Update (based on June 2022 results): September
- Pay TV Forecasts Update: December
- SVOD Forecasts: Update(based on September 2022 results): December
