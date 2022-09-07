Global Digital TV Industry Research Subscription 2022: Coverage of 138 Countries - Detailed Workbook Covering Each Year 2010-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital TV Industry Research: Annual Subscription " report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The analyst covers very fast-moving sectors. To keep up-to-date with the latest developments, top clients want frequent updates. Annual subscriptions achieve this as SVOD forecasts are updated four times a year and pay TV forecasts twice a year - for 138 countries. Annual subscriptions include more than 30 reports.

25+ reports each year with 400 clients since 2011 with more and more clients taking annual subscriptions that include all of the reports - with attractive discounts offered.

Why choose this subscription?

  • Coverage includes 138 countries across seven regions
  • Detailed bottom-up updates and forecasts by country for pay TV and OTT
  • 30+ years of experience and connections: key for the validation of our data
  • Flexible, customised research: choose from a single country profile to an annual subscription package.
  • Competitive and reasonable prices
  • Fast-turnaround on analyst feedback

Each country report comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Thorough scrutiny in a PDF document, giving market analysis of the key players.
  • Outlook: Subscriber forecasts via charts and graphs in a PPT document that can be exported for your presentations.
  • Detailed excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 to allow easy comparisons and market growth forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital TV Research report schedule for 2022

  • Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
  • Middle East & North Africa Pay TV Forecasts: January
  • SVOD Forecasts Update (based on December 2021 results): February
  • Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • Middle East & North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • North America Pay TV Forecasts: February
  • North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: February
  • Latin America Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts: March
  • Western Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: March
  • Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts: April
  • Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts: April
  • Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts: May
  • Global Pay TV Forecasts: May
  • Global AVOD Forecasts: May
  • Global SVOD Forecasts (based on March 2022 results): June
  • Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Middle East & North Africa SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Latin America SVOD Forecasts: August
  • North America SVOD Forecasts: August
  • Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
  • Asia Pacific SVOD Forecasts: September
  • Western Europe SVOD Forecasts: September
  • SVOD Forecasts Update (based on June 2022 results): September
  • Pay TV Forecasts Update: December
  • SVOD Forecasts: Update(based on September 2022 results): December

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Benin
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • CAR
  • Chad
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cote d'Ivoire
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Rep.
  • Denmark
  • Dominican Rep.
  • DR Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Eq Guinea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Ghana
  • Greece
  • Guatemala
  • Guinea
  • Honduras
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Liberia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Mali
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Qatar
  • Rep Congo
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Rwanda
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • Uganda
  • UK
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
  • USA
  • Uzbekistan
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

