NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365595







According to "Global Digital Twin Market By Application, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", Global digital twin market is projected to reach $ 13.9 billion by 2022, on account of surging adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and growing penetration of smart technologies and devices such as smartphones, smart TVs and smart grids. Some of the other factors expected to drive the global digital twin market include increasing demand for connected devices and data security coupled with rising Industry 4.0 adoption, which refers to the application of mining and data analytics in manufacturing technologies. Moreover, rising technology adoption in diverse sectors including healthcare, consumer goods and transportation would fuel digital twin market, globally, through 2022. Some of the leading players in the global digital twin market include General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Siemens AG, Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh and SAP SE.



"Global Digital Twin Market By Application, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of digital twin market globally:

• Digital Twin Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Manufacturing Process Planning, Product Design & Others), By End User Sector (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Others), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of digital twin market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, service provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with digital twin service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365595



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-twin-market-is-projected-to-reach--139-billion-by-2022-300621201.html