Global Digital Wallets Market Report 2021 Featuring Functionality of Leading Digital Wallets - Apple Wallet, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, Starbucks, Cumberland Farms/ Zipline, & Amazon Pay

A Functional Taxonomy of Digital Wallets: Today's Version, Tomorrow's Direction, delivers a review of all the major digital wallets using a single consistent taxonomy to enable a more effective competitive evaluation of the feature/functions each wallet supports. This in turn suggests the key development and market direction being pursued by each wallet supplier.

Today there are wallets to support global card networks, national card networks, multiple merchants and single merchants. Some have added loyalty programs, others support ticketing and still others are adding support for car keys. There are also e-commerce buttons that act as wallets and merchant wallets that are adding financial services.

"It is interesting to witness the expansion of wallets into new markets, from authentication to access control. Yet when one takes a step back, one doesn't perceive these solutions staying focused on the payments market. They need to offer more benefits to win over banks, merchants and consumers," comments Tim Sloane.

Highlights of the report include:



Digital wallets available today are very different, ranging from universal wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay), to online pay buttons (Amazon, PayPal, and soon the Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) solutions), all the way to retailer digital wallets.

Each digital wallet has its own set of features, sometimes implemented to help target international markets, sometimes to address new domestic markets (such as car replacing keys), and sometimes to benefit existing users, be that the consumer, the financial institution or the merchant.

It may be that the difficulty of staying focused on specific markets, instead of chasing new markets, has prevented universal wallets from delivering a compelling solution to its three primary market participants: banks, consumers and merchants.

Universal digital wallets have struggled to provide sufficient features to divert merchants from developing their own digital wallets Universal digital wallet providers have created significant distrust on the part of banks, by adding banking features, introducing their own card programs, as well as P2P capabilities.

Merchants are also not enamored by the universal digital wallets, as they lack the ability to differentiate their merchant loyalty programs.

It is likely traditional market forces will start to consolidate the functions supported in the universal wallets that are popular in the market today. Suppliers associated with what is typically called a universal wallet have all been adding new capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

A Narrow Consumer POV on Wallets

A Taxonomy of Digital Wallet Functionality

But Wait, There's More

Functionality of Leading Digital Wallets

Apple Wallet

Google Pay

Samsung Pay

PayPal

Starbucks

Cumberland Farms/ Zipline

Amazon Pay

Strategic Observations

Key Takeaways On Today's Digital Wallets

Strategic Questions for the Future

References

Figures and Tables

Over one in four smartphone owners used a universal wallet in-store in 2020

Use of universal wallets online has begun to accelerate

Single-retailer wallets collectively lead in market penetration.

Over half of smartphone owners have used wallets for in-store or online purchases

Taxonomy of digital wallet functionality

Emerging Wallet Functionalities

Wallet Functionality: Apple Wallet

Wallet Functionality: Google Pay

Wallet Functionality: Samsung Pay

Wallet Functionality: PayPal Digital Wallet

Wallet Functionality: Starbucks

Wallet Functionality: Cumberland Farms/ Zipline

Wallet Functionality: Amazon Pay

