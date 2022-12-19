Global Digital Workplace Market Size & Share Value to Touch US $155.70 Billion Valuation by 2030, at 22.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Digital Workplace Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Healthcare, Retail, Government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others); By Component; By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global digital workplace market size & share is valued at USD 27.37 billion in 2021 and is projected to surge to USD 155.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

What is Digital Workplace? What is Expected Size & Share of Digital Workplace Market?

· Overview

A digital workplace is a modern form of the traditional office environment, where services and solutions are offered for employees to improve employee engagement & productivity. The digital environment involves some combination of digital applications, cloud computing, and other technology. Digital transformation has become a top preference for small as well as large-scale companies in the last few years. Basically, communication, security, storage, analytics, and management are the five main components of digital workplace models.

The digital workplace model not just improves productivity but also agility, flexibility, and revenue of the company. This technology allows employees to work from anywhere by offering enhanced collaboration. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications in various industries and the strong flexibility of employees regarding work-life balance are majorly driving the digital workplace market demand.

Key Highlights of the Report

· Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, PORTER's five forces analysis

· In-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments with regional market

· Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

· Recent trends and developments which involve growth opportunities

· Future outlook and prospects for the market

· Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

· Import-Export policies regarding the products/services in the market

Some of the Key Companies in the Global Market Are:

· Fujitsu

· Citrix Systems

· Atos SE

· Fujitsu Limited Inc

· IBM

· Accenture

· NTT Data Corporation

· Zensar

· The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

· HCL Technologies Limited

· Tata Consultancy Services Limited

· DXC Technology Company

· International Business Machines Corporation

· Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

· Wipro Limited

Growth Driving Factors: What are the Business Growth Opportunities?

· Increasing digitization favors the market growth

Factors like growing digitalization, increasing demand for employees for greater flexibility, and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are fueling the digital workplace market size. Increasing adoption of the work-from-home (WFM) and BYOD (bring your own device) technology is propelling industry growth. Various benefits provided by digital workplaces, such as improved agility, productivity, flexibility, and other, help employees work efficiently, which is boosting market growth. A surge in digital technology of smart assets is another factor positively influencing the smart workplace market expansion.

Moreover, digital workplace models reduce time spent on hardware and software licensing and device management in across organizations. It also reduces the operational expenditure of businesses. These advantages propel the digital workplace market growth. In addition, the growing integration of more cloud-based and flexibility-enhancing accessibility solutions in various organizations with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Virtual Reality (VR) is expected to foster market growth.

Recent Developments

· In February 2021, Accenture declared the accretion of Imaginea, a source provider of a cloud-oriented platform. The acquirement will assist Accenture in improving the proposition of cloud-based ministrations for digital solutions and services.

Segmental Analysis: What are the Key Segments in Digital Workplace Industry?

· Service segment dominated the market in 2021

On the basis of components, the services category captured the highest revenue share in the digital workplace market in 2021. Most SMEs have adopted cloud-based technology and carry modern technologies that are easier, cloud-oriented, and qualified insights, as well as incorporate artificial intelligence, IoT, Cloud computing, and other industrial automation mechanizations. Large organizations gain profit from executive and professionally managed services. Overall these services boost the demand for the digital workplace.

· IT & Telecom segment accounted for the major market digital workplace market in 2021

Based on end-user, the IT & telecom division is predicted to lead the market over the forecast period. The key attributes contributing to the segment growth include the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, SaaS, Work from home, and BYOD mania in the IT & telecom sector which has led to an increase in the application of digital workstations in the IT & telecom sector.

Geographic Overview

· North America witnessed the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of geography, the digital workplace market in North America is projected to capture the highest revenue share throughout the foreseen period due to the growing usage of digital workstations across small and medium organizations in the region. Also, North America is the major hub for many startup companies, medium-level companies, and large organizations. Rising shifts towards IoT, cloud computing, and the application of vital technology such as big data, AI, and automation techniques are anticipated to boost the regional market growth.

Moreover, the APAC region is expected to show remarkable growth during the predicted period owing to the increasing trend of working from home or remote places coupled with the rising trends of giving first-class facilities to employees to enhance user experience.

Digital Workplace Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Healthcare, Retail, Government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others); By Component; By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

Digital Workplace Market Report Highlights

Growing demand for advanced workstations with technologies like AI & IoT, highly engaged, professional environment, better efficacy, and profitability driving the segment's growth.

The service fragment held a healthy CAGR in 2021. Major enterprises shifting towards cloud computing, AI-based technologies, strong analytics, and insights-enabled structure are factors boosting the market growth.

Cloud-based services are anticipatory to fuel the market extension owing to lower operation cost, higher efficiency, data security, and real-time remote data access facility are aspects that drive the segment growth.

North American region occupied a major share in 2021. The evolution of advanced technologies like AI, enterprise mobility management solutions, bring your own device (BYOD), and others factors assist the market growth in the region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the digital workplace market report based on component, solution, end-uses, and region:

By Component Outlook

· Services

· Solutions

By Solution Outlook

· Enterprise Mobility & Management

· Unified Endpoint Management

· Unified Communication & Collaboration

· Others

By End User Outlook

· Healthcare

· Retail

· IT & Telecom

· BFSI

· Manufacturing

· Government

· Media & Entertainment

· Others

By Region Outlook

· North America (U.S., Canada)

· Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

SOURCE Polaris Market Research