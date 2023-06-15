Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report 2023: Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems over Conventional X-rays Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital X-Ray Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Boston Imaging

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Carestream Health

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Mindray Medical International

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu International

Siemens Healthineers AG

This report on global digital x-ray devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global digital x-ray devices market by segmenting the market based on portability, system, application, end use, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital x-ray devices market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Occurrence of Orthopedic and other Chronic Diseases

Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems Over Conventional X-rays

Challenges

High Initial Cost of Installation and High Device Cost

Rise in Use of Refurbished X-Ray Devices Worldwide

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Portability

Fixed

Mobile

by System

Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems

New Digital X-ray Systems

by Application

Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

General Radiography

Dental

Mammography

Orthopedic

Others

by End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dental Care Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44fuho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets