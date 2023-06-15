Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Report 2023: Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems over Conventional X-rays Drives Growth

15 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital X-Ray Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital x-ray devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Imaging
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Carestream Health
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Mindray Medical International
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung Medison
- Shimadzu International
- Siemens Healthineers AG
This report on global digital x-ray devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global digital x-ray devices market by segmenting the market based on portability, system, application, end use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital x-ray devices market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Occurrence of Orthopedic and other Chronic Diseases
- Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems Over Conventional X-rays
Challenges
- High Initial Cost of Installation and High Device Cost
- Rise in Use of Refurbished X-Ray Devices Worldwide
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Portability
- Fixed
- Mobile
by System
- Retrofit Digital X-ray Systems
- New Digital X-ray Systems
by Application
- Cardiovascular Imaging
- Chest Imaging
- General Radiography
- Dental
- Mammography
- Orthopedic
- Others
by End Use
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Dental Care Centers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44fuho
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article