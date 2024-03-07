Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) Market Report 2024, with Company Profiles of the Top 10 Major Market Players

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market by Drug Class Inhibitors, Treatment Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) market size was estimated to be USD 422.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 652.0 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising prevalence of heart failure, growing awareness of DCM, rising government initiatives, development of novel therapies, technological advancements, and collaborations and partnerships will drive the market growth.



Heart failure is mostly caused by DCM, which accounts for 30-40% of cases worldwide. Numerous reasons, such as aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and the increased burden of chronic illnesses like diabetes and obesity, are to blame for the rising prevalence of heart failure. For instance, Novartis AG presented promising Phase 3 results in December 2023 on the reduction of hospitalizations for heart failure among patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and DCM. The medication Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan).



By drug class, the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dilated cardiomyopathy market in 2023 owing to the widespread adoption of ACE inhibitors as a primary therapeutic intervention for Dilated Cardiomyopathy. This class of medications, including widely prescribed drugs like enalapril, lisinopril, and ramipril, demonstrated efficacy in managing the condition by inhibiting the angiotensin-converting enzyme, thereby reducing the production of angiotensin II. Additionally, the angiotensin II receptor blockers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of their efficacy and tolerability in the management of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, coupled with a rising preference for alternative therapeutic options.



By treatment type, the medication segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dilated cardiomyopathy market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for a diverse range of pharmaceutical interventions, including beta-blockers, diuretics, anticoagulants, and other medications, for the comprehensive management of Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Additionally, the implantable devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of advanced and innovative technologies for the management of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, with implantable devices offering significant therapeutic benefits.



By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dilated cardiomyopathy market in 2023 owing to the convenience and widespread patient acceptance of oral medications, particularly in the form of tablets and capsules, for the management of Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Additionally, the parenteral segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased focus on rapid and targeted drug delivery, especially in acute and critical situations associated with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, where parenteral administration offers quicker onset of action and precise dosage control.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global dilated cardiomyopathy market in 2023 owing to the central role of hospitals in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, with hospital pharmacies serving as key distribution points for a wide range of medications and therapeutic interventions. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of digital healthcare adoption, improved accessibility, and the convenience offered by online pharmacies in catering to the evolving needs of patients seeking Dilated Cardiomyopathy medications.



