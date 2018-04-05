Global Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market, Forecast to 2024

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5370455





Dimensional metrology equipment has evolved tremendously over the last decade with the advancement in manufacturing capabilities.The highest market growth for dimensional metrology equipment is associated with the rising demand, from the end user, to minimize errors in the manufacturing life cycle of a product and improve the product quality to stay competitive.



In addition, end-users such as automotive, aerospace and medical device manufacturing are accuracy-centric verticals and have stringent quality norms, because even a minor defect will lead to fatal errors. The different categories within the dimensional metrology equipment market are Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers & Scanners (ODS), Vision Measuring Machines (VMM), Form Measuring Machines (FMM), Measurement Gages (MG) and Calipers & Micrometers (C&M).



Research Scope

This study discusses the opportunities and the evolution of dimensional metrology devices and their impact across various industry verticals until 2024.It analyzes recent market and technology trends, the significant proliferation of dimensional metrology devices, and their future.



Growing interest in industrial automation and enhanced quality inspection are driving the adoption of dimensional metrology devices.The study also provides a regional and competitive analysis of the global dimensional metrology market across different product segments.



In addition, key macroeconomic trends and their likely impact on the market are highlighted.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

• What are the key trends and how does it impact this market?

• How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?

• Do the products/services offered today meet customer needs or is additional development needed?

• Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?



Key Conclusion

The CMM and C&M are the traditional metrology equipment which is used across various industry verticals for quality inspection.The C&M is a mature market and the product cost is very low compared to other metrology equipment, thus the number of units sold in these product segments are higher, leading to high revenue generation.



Metrology equipment, such as bridge type CMM, VMM, FMM and MG, are experiencing moderate growth over the forecast period.However, technology advancements and portability of articulated arms, handheld scanners, optical digitizers and scanners are poised to have the highest market growth potential in the future, disrupting the traditional metrology equipment market growth.



In addition, these systems have tremendous opportunities for in-line metrology applications, which boosts future demand.



