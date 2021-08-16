Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dimensional metrology software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
The use of metrology to inspect manufactured products and the rising demand from end-users are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the design complexity of silicon chips might challenge growth.
Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market: End-user
Based on the end-user, the major demand for dimensional metrology software came from the automotive segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growth of the global automotive market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Global Dimensional Metrology Software Market: Geographic Landscape
About 43% of the market growth originated in APAC in 2020. The thriving automobile sector and the rising demand from end-user industries are fostering the growth of the dimensional metrology software market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and
get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Lithography Metrology Equipment Market - Global lithography metrology equipment market is segmented by end-user (foundry, memory, and IDMs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Digital Caliper Market - Global digital caliper market is segmented by end-user (academic and research institutions and commercial end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Aberlink Ltd.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- FARO Technologies Inc.
- InnovMetric Software Inc.
- Jenoptik AG
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- Onto Innovation Inc.
- Renishaw Plc
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Dimensional Metrology Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in dimensional metrology software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dimensional metrology software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dimensional metrology software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dimensional metrology software market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Aberlink Ltd.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- FARO Technologies Inc.
- InnovMetric Software Inc.
- Jenoptik AG
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- Onto Innovation Inc.
- Renishaw Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/dimensional-metrology-software-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/dimensional-metrology-softwaremarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article