Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Strategic Business Report 2023: Recovery in Microelectronic Manufacturing Offers Strong Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) estimated at US$253 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$417.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$238.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
- Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO): A Prelude
- Physical and Chemical Properties of DMSO
- COMPETITION
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Recovery in Microelectronic Manufacturing Offers Strong Growth Prospects
- Global Market for Microelectronics in US$ Billion: 2020-2026
- Solvent Applications of DMSO Benefit Demand
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Toxicity Concerns over the use of Methylene Chloride in Paint Stripping Applications to Benefit Demand for DMSO
- Global Paint Removal Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Growing Role of DMSO in Medicine
- Expanding Research and Development in Stem Cell Transplantation to Benefit Demand for DMSO
- New Avenues for Growth
- Nasal Spray with DMSO & Ethanol Holds Potential to Offer Protection from COVID-19
- Dimethyl Sulfoxide Remains Vital to Development of Potent Antivirals against COVID-19
- Pharmaceuticals: A Major Application Market for DMSO
- Increasing Potential in Parenteral Drug Delivery Systems
- Global Parenteral Drugs Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
