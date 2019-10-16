Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimethyl Terephthalate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$366 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Flake DMT, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$404.1 Million by the year 2025, Flake DMT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flake DMT will reach a market size of US$27.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Eastman Chemical Company; Fiber Intermediate Products Company; INVISTA; OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno.; SASA Polyester Sanayi AS; SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Teijin Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dimethyl Terephthalate Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dimethyl Terephthalate Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Dimethyl Terephthalate Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flake DMT (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Flake DMT (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Flake DMT (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Oval DMT (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Oval DMT (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Oval DMT (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Liquid DMT (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Liquid DMT (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Liquid DMT (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: PET (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: PET (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: PET (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: PBT (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: PBT (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: PBT (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

025

Table 19: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dimethyl

Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 78: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dimethyl

Terephthalate: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 159: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dimethyl

Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

FIBER INTERMEDIATE PRODUCTS COMPANY

INVISTA

OAO MOGILEVKHIMVOLOKNO.

SASA POLYESTER SANAYI AS

SK CHEMICALS

TEIJIN



V. CURATED RESEARCH

