Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 16:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimethyl Terephthalate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$366 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Flake DMT, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$404.1 Million by the year 2025, Flake DMT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817767/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flake DMT will reach a market size of US$27.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Eastman Chemical Company; Fiber Intermediate Products Company; INVISTA; OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno.; SASA Polyester Sanayi AS; SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Teijin Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dimethyl Terephthalate Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dimethyl Terephthalate Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Dimethyl Terephthalate Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Flake DMT (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Flake DMT (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Flake DMT (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Oval DMT (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Oval DMT (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Oval DMT (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Liquid DMT (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Liquid DMT (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Liquid DMT (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: PET (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: PET (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: PET (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: PBT (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: PBT (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: PBT (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
025
Table 19: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dimethyl
Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 78: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dimethyl
Terephthalate: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Dimethyl Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 128: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Dimethyl Terephthalate Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 159: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Dimethyl Terephthalate: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dimethyl
Terephthalate in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Dimethyl Terephthalate in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Dimethyl Terephthalate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Dimethyl Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
FIBER INTERMEDIATE PRODUCTS COMPANY
INVISTA
OAO MOGILEVKHIMVOLOKNO.
SASA POLYESTER SANAYI AS
SK CHEMICALS
TEIJIN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
