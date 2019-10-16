Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market worldwide is projected to grow by 3.2 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Rigid Foams, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 4.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Rigid Foams will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 112.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 96.8 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rigid Foams will reach a market size of 257.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 869.4 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Covestro AG; Dow Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Tosoh Corporation; Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Rigid Foams (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Rigid Foams (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Rigid Foams (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CASE System (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: CASE System (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: CASE System (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Flexible Foams (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Flexible Foams (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Flexible Foams (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 17: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in Thousand Metric

Tons for 2009-2017

Table 18: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Japanese Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 21: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

China in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Demand Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic

Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Italy in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for

2009-2017

Table 51: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons

by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Historic Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Market in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons:

2018-2025

Table 74: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Latin

America in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Diphenylmethane

Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 77: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Latin America in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric

Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic

Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in Thousand

Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 90: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Metric Tons:

2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in

Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Diphenylmethane

Diisocyanate (MDI) in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 104: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate

(MDI) Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Latent

Demand Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in Thousand Metric Tons for

2009-2017

Table 114: Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BASF SE

COVESTRO AG

DOW INC.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

TOSOH CORPORATION

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO.,LTD



V. CURATED RESEARCH

