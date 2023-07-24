Global Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Report 2023-2033: Carbon to Concrete - Commercialization Pathways for Direct Air Capture Products

The "The Global Market for Direct Air Capture (DAC) 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a growing market demand for clean technologies and products with reduced emissions.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) is an emerging carbon dioxide removal strategy that uses advanced, mainly proprietary technology to capture and store or utilize carbon dioxide directly from the ambient air. Captured CO2 can be permanently stored in deep geological formations and depleted aquifers. Novel technologies can trap CO2 in rocks, via mineralization. Captured CO2 can also be used in a range of applications.

While the market is in its infancy, with a relatively small amount of DAC plants in operation (mainly in Europe, USA, Canada and Japan), the potential of these technologies will play a growing role in the carbon capture market. Companies are being incentivized to develop the technology with the US government offering $3.5 billion in grants.

The ability to sell or convert CO2 into useful products provides a commercialization pathway for DAC, with products including:

  • Concrete and Cement.
  • Precursors for plastics, chemicals, feedstocks etc.
  • Synthetic Fuels.
  • Food processing.
  • Enhanced oil recovery.

Report contents include:

  • Analysis of the overall market for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).
  • Costs for DAC, current and targeted.
  • Pros and cons of DAC.
  • In-depth DAC technology analysis.
  • Comparative analysis of DAC to other carbon capture tech.
  • Commercialization and plants including production capacities.
  • Market challenges.
  • Key players analysis.
  • Markets for CO2 captured by DAC.

Profiles of 62 companies involved in Direct Air Capture (DAC). Companies profiled include

  • AspiraDAC
  • Carbofex Oy
  • CarbonCapture Inc.
  • Charm Industrial
  • Climeworks
  • Holocene
  • 44.01
  • Mission Zero Technologies
  • Noya
  • Occidental Petroleum Corp
  • Removr 

Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Definition of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
2.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
2.3 Key market barriers for CCUS

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 What is CCUS?
3.1.1 Carbon Capture
3.1.1.1 Source Characterization
3.1.1.2 Purification
3.1.1.3 CO2 capture technologies
3.1.2 Carbon Utilization
3.1.2.1 CO2 utilization pathways
3.1.3 Carbon storage
3.1.3.1 Passive storage
3.1.3.2 Enhanced oil recovery
3.2 The current Direct Air Capture (DAC) market
3.3 CCSUS Market map
3.4 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects
3.4.1 Facilities
3.4.1.1 Operational
3.4.1.2 Under development/construction
3.5 CCUS Value Chain
3.6 Transporting CO2
3.6.1 Methods of CO2 transport
3.6.1.1 Pipeline
3.6.1.2 Ship
3.6.1.3 Road
3.6.1.4 Rail
3.6.2 Safety
3.7 Costs
3.7.1 Cost of CO2 transport
3.8 Carbon credits

4 CARBON CAPTURE
4.1 CO2 capture from point sources
4.1.1 Transportation
4.1.2 Global point source CO2 capture capacities
4.1.3 By source
4.1.4 By endpoint
4.2 Main carbon capture processes
4.2.1 Materials
4.2.2 Post-combustion
4.2.3 Oxy-fuel combustion
4.2.4 Liquid or supercritical CO2: Allam-Fetvedt Cycle
4.2.5 Pre-combustion

5 THE DIRECT AIR CAPTURE MARKET
5.1 Technology description
5.1.1 Solid and liquid DAC
5.2 Advantages of DAC
5.3 Deployment
5.4 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture
5.5 Technologies
5.5.1 Solid sorbents
5.5.2 Liquid sorbents
5.5.3 Liquid solvents
5.5.4 Airflow equipment integration
5.5.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)
5.5.6 Direct conversion
5.5.7 Co-product generation
5.5.8 Low Temperature DAC
5.5.9 Regeneration methods
5.6 Commercialization and plants
5.7 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC
5.8 DAC plants and projects-current and planned
5.9 Costs
5.10 Market challenges for DAC
5.11 Market prospects for direct air capture
5.12 Players and production
5.13 Co2 utilization pathways
5.14 Markets for DAC
5.14.1 Fuels
5.14.1.1 Overview
5.14.1.2 Production routes
5.14.1.3 Methanol
5.14.1.4 Algae based biofuels
5.14.1.5 CO2-fuels from solar
5.14.1.6 Companies
5.14.1.7 Challenges
5.14.2 Chemicals, plastics and polymers
5.14.2.1 Overview
5.14.2.2 Scalability
5.14.2.3 Plastics and polymers
5.14.2.4 Urea production
5.14.2.5 Inert gas in semiconductor manufacturing
5.14.2.6 Carbon nanotubes
5.14.2.7 Companies
5.14.3 Construction materials
5.14.3.1 Overview
5.14.3.2 CCUS technologies
5.14.3.3 Carbonated aggregates
5.14.3.4 Additives during mixing
5.14.3.5 Concrete curing
5.14.3.6 Costs
5.14.3.7 Companies
5.14.3.8 Challenges
5.14.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting
5.14.4.1 Overview
5.14.4.2 Applications
5.14.4.3 Companies
5.14.5 Food and feed production
5.14.6 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
5.14.6.1 Overview
5.14.6.2 CO2-EOR facilities and projects
5.15 Storage
5.15.1 CO2 storage sites
5.15.1.1 Storage types for geologic CO2 storage
5.15.1.2 Oil and gas fields
5.15.1.3 Saline formations
5.15.2 Global CO2 storage capacity
5.15.3 Costs

6 COMPANY PROFILES

  • 8Rivers
  • Aeroborn B.V.
  • Air Quality Solutions Worldwide DAC
  • AirCapture LLC
  • AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.
  • Avnos, Inc.
  • Captura Corporation
  • Capture6
  • Carbfix
  • Carbo Culture
  • Carbofex Oy
  • Carbominer
  • Carbon Blade
  • Carbon CANTONNE
  • Carbon Capture, Inc. (CarbonCapture)
  • Carbon Collect Limited
  • Carbon Engineering Ltd.
  • Carbon Reform, Inc.
  • CarbonBuilt
  • Carbyon BV
  • Charm Industrial
  • Climeworks
  • CO2CirculAir B.V.
  • CO2Rail Company
  • Decarbontek LLC
  • Earth RepAIR
  • E-Quester
  • ExxonMobil
  • Fervo Energy
  • GE Research
  • Global Thermostat LLC
  • Greenlyte Carbon Technologies
  • Gulf Coast Sequestration
  • Heirloom Carbon Technologies
  • Holocene
  • Holy Grail, Inc.
  • Infinitree LLC
  • InnoSepra LLC
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Krajete GmbH
  • Mission Zero Technologies
  • MOFWORX
  • Neustark AG
  • Noya
  • Occidental Petroleum Corp.
  • Oy Hydrocell Ltd.
  • Parallel Carbon Limited
  • Proton Power, Inc.
  • Removr
  • RepAir Carbon DAC Ltd.
  • Running Tide Technologies, Inc.
  • Skyrenu Technologies
  • Skytree
  • Soletair Power Oy
  • South Ocean Air
  • Southern Green Gas
  • Sustaera
  • Valiidun, Inc.
  • Verdox
  • YuanChu Technology Corp
  • ZS2 Technologies

