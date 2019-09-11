Global Direct Current (DC) Programmable Power Supplies and DC Electronics Loads Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024
The global Direct Current (DC) programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads market is mature but continues to exhibit consistent and continuous demand. Industry test equipment vendors specialize in robust test solutions and systems. The sector is characterized by intense competition and limited product differentiation. This research service analyses two major segments: DC programmable power supplies and DC electronic load markets.
Each segment is analyzed based on common aspects that include market drivers, restraints, challenges, technology trends, price trends, distribution channels, and competitive structure. Revenue analyses are provided for all segments.
The study period is 2014 to 2024 (base year 2018) with forecasts from 2019 to 2024. Though there has been very little change in the technology and principle of operation of these products, vendors in the market have attempted to differentiate themselves by developing better form factors, superior communications, and digital controls.
Vendors are developing designs that offer a faster response to the change in conditions of the test element. This has become critical, as DC electronic loads are required to match the high speeds of the devices and equipment tested. The introduction of newer interfacing capabilities allows better data acquisition and higher computing ability. A continuous focus on incorporating more power into a smaller space has been the most common development activity taken up by market vendors. In an attempt to enhance the power density of DC electronic loads, vendors have adopted various topologies and new methods of thermal management. Key market drivers include emerging applications and increasing demand for high power requirements.
North America remains the largest market for DC programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads. However, Asia-Pacific is a key region for growth. Rest of world is also rapidly gaining momentum due to the emerging opportunities in power systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Product Definitions
- End-user Markets
- Introduction
- Technology Trends
- Market Trends
- Analysis by Product Type-DC Programmable Power Supplies
- Power Range Capabilities
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers, Restraints and Industry Challenges-Total DC Programmable Power Supply and DC Electronics Load Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Industry Challenges
- Challenges Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total DC Programmable Power Supply and DC Electronics Load Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total DC Programmable Power Supply and DC Electronics Load Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Open Global Marketplace
- Growth Opportunity 2-Collaboration for Market Entry
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. DC Programmable Power Supplies Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Market Packaging
- Market Packaging Discussion
- Market Design
- Market Design Discussion
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Power Range
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Pricing Analysis
8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-DC Programmable Power Supplies Segment
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
9. DC Electronic Load Segment Analysis
- Segment Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Application
- Revenue Forecast by Power Range
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Power Range
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Pricing Analysis
10. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-DC Electronic Load Segment
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
11. The Last Word
