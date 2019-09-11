Global Direct Current (DC) Programmable Power Supplies and DC Electronics Loads Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Direct Current (DC) Programmable Power Supplies and DC Electronics Loads Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Direct Current (DC) programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads market is mature but continues to exhibit consistent and continuous demand. Industry test equipment vendors specialize in robust test solutions and systems. The sector is characterized by intense competition and limited product differentiation. This research service analyses two major segments: DC programmable power supplies and DC electronic load markets.



Each segment is analyzed based on common aspects that include market drivers, restraints, challenges, technology trends, price trends, distribution channels, and competitive structure. Revenue analyses are provided for all segments.



The study period is 2014 to 2024 (base year 2018) with forecasts from 2019 to 2024. Though there has been very little change in the technology and principle of operation of these products, vendors in the market have attempted to differentiate themselves by developing better form factors, superior communications, and digital controls.



Vendors are developing designs that offer a faster response to the change in conditions of the test element. This has become critical, as DC electronic loads are required to match the high speeds of the devices and equipment tested. The introduction of newer interfacing capabilities allows better data acquisition and higher computing ability. A continuous focus on incorporating more power into a smaller space has been the most common development activity taken up by market vendors. In an attempt to enhance the power density of DC electronic loads, vendors have adopted various topologies and new methods of thermal management. Key market drivers include emerging applications and increasing demand for high power requirements.

North America remains the largest market for DC programmable power supplies and DC electronic loads. However, Asia-Pacific is a key region for growth. Rest of world is also rapidly gaining momentum due to the emerging opportunities in power systems.

