Global Direct-fed Microbials Market Forecast 2019-2028
Aug 19, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global direct-fed microbials market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.27%, during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the rising meat and milk consumption, an increase in animal health concerns, and diverse use in animal product management.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377437/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
Direct-fed microbial or probiotics are characterized by live microorganisms that are advantageous for gut health.They are integrated into the diet of animals to promote their development and growth.
The probiotics also boost animals' immune system, and prevent the growth of pathogens in their gut.Moreover, the use of direct-fed microbials is replacing the use of antibiotics to enhance performance as well as the health of livestock animals.
Their administration also plays a significant role in cost reduction, improving feed digestibility, and nutrient absorption.
According to the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), over 6 billion people across the world consume milk and milk products.Conversely, global meat production has tripled over the last four decades, with developed countries like the United States and the United Kingdom consuming nearly 80kg of meat per person, annually.
Thus, due to the rising demand for milk and meat, there is an inherent need to increase production. As a result, the rise in meat and milk consumption will subsequently promote the use of probiotics, and augment market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical segmentation of the global direct-fed microbials market includes the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028.
The population in the Asia Pacific is exponentially increasing and is expected to rise over 5 billion, by 2050.Thus, the upsurge in population is estimated to bolster the demand for milk and meat production, fueling the need for direct-fed microbials.
Moreover, as per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Australia holds a prominent share of 6%, of the total global milk production.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Since the global market is dominated by competitors that account for the majority of revenue share, the industrial rivalry is predicted to remain high over the forecast period. Prominent players operating in the market include, Bio-Vet, Nutraferma, Cargill Inc, Kemin Industries Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ADISSEO
2. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
3. BENTOLI INC
4. BIO-VET
5. CARGILL INCORPORATED
6. CHR HANSEN HOLDING A/S
7. DUPONT
8. KEMIN INDUSTRIES INC
9. KONINKLIJKE DSM NV
10. LALLEMAND INC
11. NOVOZYMES
12. NOVUS INTERNATIONAL INC
13. NUTRAFERMA
14. PROTEXIN
15. PROVICO PTY LTD
16. STRONG MICROBIALS INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377437/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker