Global Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services market worldwide is projected to grow by 78.8 Million Subscribers, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Basic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 256.5 Million Subscribers by the year 2025, Basic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.9 Million Subscribers to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.3 Million Subscribers worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Basic will reach a market size of 15.5 Million Subscribers by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 22 Million Subscribers in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Singtel Optus Pty Limited; Shaw Communications Inc.; DirecTV; True Corporation Public Company Limited; Foxtel; Foxtel Management Pty Limited; Thaicom Public Company Limited; Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad; ARRIS International Limited.;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS
2025
Table 3: Basic (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Basic (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Premium (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Premium (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ultra-Premium (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Ultra-Premium (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 9: United States Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: United States Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Subscribers by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: Chinese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Table 17: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Subscribers by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018-2025
Table 20: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: French Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: German Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Subscribers by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Italian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH)
Satellite Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Russian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Subscribers by Product: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Australian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 41: Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH)
Satellite Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand
Subscribers: 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018-2025
Table 52: Argentinean Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 53: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Brazilian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 55: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Mexican Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2019 and 2025
Table 61: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Product for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Iranian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers
by Product: 2018-2025
Table 66: Israeli Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product:
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite
Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 73: African Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: African Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television
Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
SINGTEL OPTUS PTY., LTD.
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
DIRECTV
TRUE CORPORATION
FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY., LTD.
THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BERHAD
ARRIS INTERNATIONAL, PLC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
