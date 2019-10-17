Global Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services market worldwide is projected to grow by 78.8 Million Subscribers, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Basic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 256.5 Million Subscribers by the year 2025, Basic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.9 Million Subscribers to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.3 Million Subscribers worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Basic will reach a market size of 15.5 Million Subscribers by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 22 Million Subscribers in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Singtel Optus Pty Limited; Shaw Communications Inc.; DirecTV; True Corporation Public Company Limited; Foxtel; Foxtel Management Pty Limited; Thaicom Public Company Limited; Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad; ARRIS International Limited.;







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS

2025

Table 3: Basic (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Basic (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Premium (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Premium (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ultra-Premium (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Thousand Subscribers: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ultra-Premium (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 9: United States Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: United States Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Japanese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Subscribers by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: Chinese Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Table 17: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Subscribers by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018-2025

Table 20: European Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 21: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: French Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 23: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: German Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 25: Italian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Subscribers by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Italian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH)

Satellite Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 28: United Kingdom Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 29: Spanish Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 31: Russian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Russian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Subscribers by Product: 2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:

2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 39: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Australian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 41: Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH)

Satellite Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand

Subscribers: 2018-2025

Table 48: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Latin American Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018-2025

Table 52: Argentinean Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 53: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Brazilian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 55: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Mexican Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Rest of Latin America Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Subscribers by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 60: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2019 and 2025

Table 61: The Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales

by Product for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Market for Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Iranian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Subscribers

by Product: 2018-2025

Table 66: Israeli Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Subscribers by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Saudi Arabian Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product:

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television Services

Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in Thousand Subscribers by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 72: Rest of Middle East Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite

Television Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 73: African Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand

Subscribers by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: African Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite Television

Services Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



SINGTEL OPTUS PTY., LTD.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

DIRECTV

TRUE CORPORATION

FOXTEL MANAGEMENT PTY., LTD.

THAICOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BERHAD

ARRIS INTERNATIONAL, PLC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

