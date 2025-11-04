Global Disability Inclusion Announces New Certified Disability Inclusive Program Seal: Recognizing Michaels and Path Robotics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Disability Inclusion, a leader in disability employment and workplace engagement, is proud to announce the launch of its new Disability Inclusion Program Seal. The program assesses organizations that are creating better workplace programs for people with disabilities.

"Our Certified Disability Inclusive Program Seal represents a new standard for recognizing meaningful progress in disability inclusion," said Meg O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Global Disability Inclusion. "The seal is unique because it has three distinct levels of achievement representing initial commitment to deep proficiency in delivering true disability inclusion. This is not a self-reported recognition – it's an expert assessment of an organization's ability to employ people with disabilities, while also accelerating shareholder value. The best disability inclusive programs deliver in both metrics. We are thrilled to recognize Michaels and Path Robotics for their progress in disability inclusion and their ongoing commitment to creating better workplaces."

Michaels, the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, is receiving the Transforming seal, the highest level of recognition for over five years of deeply embedded disability inclusion practices. Its strategic programs span recruiting, onboarding, continuous staff education, and community engagement — all integrated into the fabric of the organization. In 2020, Michaels launched Makers Like Me, a program designed to support candidates with disabilities. The program has now expanded to over 1,300 stores across North America, 8 distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and corporate offices.

"Disability inclusion is not just a priority at Michaels, it is part of our culture," said Casey McEuin, Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Michaels. "Over the past five years, our Maker's Like Me program has created leaders at every level while fostering innovation, belonging, and an environment where everyone can thrive. We invite other retailers to join us in advancing this mission."

"Path Robotics is proud to be recognized at the Advancing level, by Global Disability Inclusion for our commitment to empowering people of all abilities while rebuilding American manufacturing with physical-AI." Heather Carroll, Chief Revenue Officer at Path Robotics, shared, "As the leader in physical AI for manufacturing, we're creating opportunities for wounded and disabled veterans to continue serving the nation, helping rebuild America's industrial base. Our autonomous welding and fabrication systems not only advance manufacturing productivity and quality, but they also enable manufacturers to hire a highly skilled, often underemployed workforce of veterans, ready to strengthen America's manufacturing dominance."

This inaugural awarding of the seal to Michaels and Path Robotics marks a significant step forward in advancing innovation and excellence in disability inclusion. Together, these organizations set a new standard for achievement and collaboration, promising a brighter future for workers with disabilities.

ABOUT GLOBAL DISABILITY INCLUSION

At Global Disability Inclusion LLC, we believe disability inclusion is not just good business, it's a global imperative and a source of competitive advantage. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, improve employee engagement, and acquire new customers. We are changing the way the world perceives disability.

