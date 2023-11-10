Global Disability Inclusion CEO, Meg O'Connell to Speak at the ILO Global Business and Disability Network Conference in Geneva, Switzerland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meg O'Connell, the founder, and CEO of Global Disability Inclusion, will be one of the speakers at the 10th annual conference of the ILO Global Business and Disability Network (GBDN) on November 14 and 15, 2023. The conference, titled "Disability in sustainability efforts: businesses leading the way," will take place at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ILO GBDN is a voluntary group of more than 35 multinational companies, national business and disability networks worldwide as well as non-business associate members, who share the conviction that people with disabilities have talents and skills that can enhance virtually every workplace. The network aims to create a global workforce culture that is respectful and welcoming of people with disabilities.

Meg O'Connell is an award-winning disability inclusion expert who has worked with some of the world's top brands across a variety of industries. She has over 25 years of experience in developing talent management strategies, customer solutions, employee engagement, and corporate marketing/branding campaigns, all geared towards including people with disabilities.

At the conference, Meg O'Connell will share her insights from more than a decade of research on the global state of disability employee engagement and the workplace experiences of those with disabilities, as well as discuss disability self-id and disclosure in the workplace.

"We are thrilled Meg will be joining us for the 10th anniversary of our summit. The work she has been doing with Mercer on Employee Engagement is truly groundbreaking and the first of its kind," said Jürgen Menze, ILO Disability Inclusion Specialist and coordinator of the ILO GBDN.

The conference will also feature other speakers from various sectors and regions, who will showcase their disability inclusion initiatives and achievements. The conference will provide an opportunity for business-to-business support and peer-to-peer learning on disability issues. It will also celebrate the 8th anniversary of the ILO GBDN and its charter, which outlines the ten principles for companies to commit to disability inclusion.

The conference is open to all ILO GBDN members and interested parties and the conference can be followed live online.

ABOUT GLOBAL DISABILITY INCLUSION

Global Disability Inclusion, LLC is a boutique consulting firm providing disability inclusion strategies and solutions for global companies, foundations, non-profits, and universities. Our team of experts help organizations expand opportunities to reach new talent, create inclusive environments, and acquire new customers. We are changing the way the world perceives disability. For more information, visit www.globaldisabilityinclusion.com

