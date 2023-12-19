Global Disaster Relief Nonprofit, All Hands and Hearts, Aims to Raise $1 Million for End-of-Year Giving

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was here alone for a week and with no help. Then these guys showed up, and they were a miracle. I mean, my angels in purple shirts." - Judy Jones , a Floridian who All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) supported after 2022's Hurricane Ian , shares her immense gratitude for the work the nonprofit provided just days after the disaster struck. AHAH prides itself on helping people like Judy who are impacted by life-altering disasters or humanitarian events. Whether in Mexico and Nepal rebuilding earthquake-damaged schools for students who need a safe place to learn and play or in Poland and Ukraine providing essential shelter repairs and community support for internally displaced people and refugees, All Hands and Hearts goes #AllIn .

All Hands and Hearts , recently mentioned in the Financial Times , is a global nonprofit that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief. This giving season, they aim to raise $1,000,000 by December 31 to continue responding to disasters that will inevitably strike vulnerable populations in 2024 . Thanks to the organization's Board of Directors, a second match has been secured. Donations made until midnight on New Year's Eve will be matched up to $100K.

All Hands and Hearts aims to secure relief funding as they anticipate the inevitable disasters that will occur in 2024. Post this

The fundraising campaign is part of the #AllIn initiative . For nearly 20 years, AHAH's staff and volunteers have worked alongside global communities and gone #AllIn to support humanitarian disaster relief efforts - all hopes, dreams, hands and hearts in. The nonprofit hopes to unite donors to make a global impact by asking, "We're all in, are you?"

Detailed in their Annual Report , almost 3,000 AHAH volunteers have directly impacted over 33,000 lives through 23 disaster relief programs.

Please consider donating to All Hands and Hearts to reach their $1 million goal.

About All Hands and Hearts:

Formed in 2005, All Hands and Hearts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief. AHAH communicates directly with local leaders and community members to deploy a unique model of engaging volunteers to enable direct impact, helping to build safer, more resilient schools, homes and infrastructure.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the ninth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

Media Contact:

Morgan Sydlowski

Director of Marketing at All Hands and Hearts

[email protected]

(+1) 978-518-0489

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts