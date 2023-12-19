Global Disaster Relief Nonprofit, All Hands and Hearts, Aims to Raise $1 Million for End-of-Year Giving

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was here alone for a week and with no help. Then these guys showed up, and they were a miracle. I mean, my angels in purple shirts." - Judy Jones, a Floridian who All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) supported after 2022's Hurricane Ian, shares her immense gratitude for the work the nonprofit provided just days after the disaster struck. AHAH prides itself on helping people like Judy who are impacted by life-altering disasters or humanitarian events. Whether in Mexico and Nepal rebuilding earthquake-damaged schools for students who need a safe place to learn and play or in Poland and Ukraine providing essential shelter repairs and community support for internally displaced people and refugees, All Hands and Hearts goes #AllIn.

All Hands and Hearts, recently mentioned in the Financial Times, is a global nonprofit that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief. This giving season, they aim to raise $1,000,000 by December 31 to continue responding to disasters that will inevitably strike vulnerable populations in 2024. Thanks to the organization's Board of Directors, a second match has been secured. Donations made until midnight on New Year's Eve will be matched up to $100K.

The fundraising campaign is part of the #AllIn initiative. For nearly 20 years, AHAH's staff and volunteers have worked alongside global communities and gone #AllIn to support humanitarian disaster relief efforts - all hopes, dreams, hands and hearts in. The nonprofit hopes to unite donors to make a global impact by asking, "We're all in, are you?"

Detailed in their Annual Report, almost 3,000 AHAH volunteers have directly impacted over 33,000 lives through 23 disaster relief programs.

About All Hands and Hearts:

Formed in 2005, All Hands and Hearts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief. AHAH communicates directly with local leaders and community members to deploy a unique model of engaging volunteers to enable direct impact, helping to build safer, more resilient schools, homes and infrastructure.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the ninth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

