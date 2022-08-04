Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015 - 2022: Featuring Bayer, Gilead, GSK & Hundreds of Others

Dublin, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest discovery agreements announced in the healthcare sector.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2015 including financial terms where available including over 3,900 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in discovery stage partnering and deal making since 2015.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all discovery deals since 2015 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of discovery stage products and compounds.

Key benefits

Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022 provide the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of discovery stage deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of discovery stage agreements with numerous real life case studies

Insight into the terms included in a discovery stage agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to discovery stage deal trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2015-2022 include:

Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of discovery stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals

Access to over 3,900 discovery stage deals

The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2015

Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2015

The leading discovery stage partnering 2015

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner at discovery stage?



Chapter 3 - Discovery stage deal strategies and structure



Chapter 4 - Discovery stage partnering payment strategies



Chapter 5 - Trends in discovery stage deal making



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for discovery stage partnering



Chapter 7 - Leading discovery stage deals



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active discovery stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Discovery stage partnering contracts directory



Chapter 10 - Discovery stage deal making by development stage

