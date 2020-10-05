Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: A Concentrated Market Featuring Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble
Oct 05, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Report
The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The global disinfectant spray and wipes market is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand during the forecast period. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the application of disinfectant wipes and solutions in several healthcare centers and hospitals is gaining traction. These solutions are easy to apply and are highly useful to prevent infections and disease spread. This property is expected to increase its usage among several end-users.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the supply and demand scenario. The demand for wipes and sprays is soaring among medical professionals and consumers. In March 2020, the sale of aerosol/spray disinfectants witnessed over 340% growth compared to the last year.
Several government initiatives are emphasizing towards the adoption of various disinfectant products. Moreover, the sale of multipurpose cleaners observed a spike of over 160% in March 2020 from March 2019. According to the USEPA (Environmental Protection Agency), Clorox 4-in-1 disinfecting sprays and Lysol disinfectant sprays are some of the few products that are likely to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Disinfectant Spray and Wipes Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, composition type, end-user type, and geography. Vendors are expected to introduce several types of disinfectant sprays in the market during the forecast period. These liquid sprays are likely to witness significant demand from different end-users, including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. The consciousness to maintain proper hygiene facilities is a major factor driving the growth of the disinfectant sprays market size. The outbreak of contagious diseases such as COVID-19 is also likely to influence the demand for sanitization products in the market.
Disinfectant wipes are experiencing high adoption on account of increased preference for safe and hygienic facilities. The market share of wet wipes is increasing as they are gaining prominence among users. The usage of wet wipes offers several advantages over sprays and solutions, thereby boosting the disinfectant wipes market share.
Alcohol-based disinfectants are the largest revenue contributor to the market. The percentage of alcohol is one of the most significant factors deciding the effectiveness of the disinfectant. The market share of alcohol-based products is likely to decline. This is on account of the growing popularity of alkyl dimethyl benzyl solutions, which are gaining widespread demand.
The demand for cleaning products in the residential segment is likely to witness significant demand. The growth is due to the increasing awareness of contagious diseases. Disinfectant spray and wipes are profoundly used in the residential segment to sanitize highly touched surfaces. Window bolts, doorknobs, light switches, tables, chairs, lift buttons, and gates are regularly disinfected to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.
Insights by Vendors
Currently, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size is moderately concentrated. The Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble are capturing major stakes in the market. The competition is growing intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades.
The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. All these companies have a presence in three major regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices. This will intensify the price wars among vendors during the forecast period.
The study considers the present scenario of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Ecolab
- Procter & Gamble
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- 2XL Corporations
- 3M
- BODE Chemie
- Bright Solutions
- Cambridge Sensors
- Contec
- Cantel Medical
- CarrollCLEAN
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- CleanWell
- Diamond Wipes
- Diversey
- Dreumex
- GAMA Healthcare
- Gojo Industries
- Kinnos
- Kimberly-Clark
- Lonza
- Medline Industries
- Metrex Research
- Midlab
- North American Infection Control
- Pal International
- Parker Laboratories
- Safetec of America
- Sani Professional
- S.C. Johnson & Son
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Spartan Chemical Company
- Stepan Company
- Steris
- Stryker
- Unilever
- UPS Hygiene
- Vernacare
- Virox Technologies
- Wexford
- Whiteley Corporation
- Zep
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusion
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Composition
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic
7.3 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
7.3.1 Impact on Global Value Chain
7.4 Need For Disinfecting
7.5 Formulations Of Disinfectants
7.6 Factors Considered While Selecting The Disinfectant Products
7.7 Types Of Disinfectants
7.8 Disinfectant Products (Programs) In Market
7.9 Expected Spike and Downfall In Demand
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Advancements in Technology And Innovative Solutions
8.2 Marketing and Advertising of Disinfectant Sprays And Wipes
8.3 Stringent Government Regulations
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Healthcare-Associated Infections
9.2 Increasing Disease Outbreaks Across The World
9.3 Upsurge In E-Commerce Platforms
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Negative Perception About Use Of Chemical Disinfectants
10.2 Development Of Alternative Technologies
10.3 COVID-19 Causing Disruptions In Supply Chain
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Market Size & Forecast by Geography
11.4 Market Size & Forecast by End-User
11.5 Market Size & Forecast by Product
11.6 Market Size & Forecast by Composition
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.2.1 Raw Materials and Component Suppliers
12.2.2 Manufacturers
12.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers
12.2.4 End-users
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Disinfectant Sprays
13.4 Disinfectant Wipes
14 Composition
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Alcohol
14.4 Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl
14.5 Other Compositions
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Residential
15.4 Healthcare
15.5 Commercial
15.6 Hospitality
15.7 Government & Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl6hpc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets