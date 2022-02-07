Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Increasing at A Phenomenal Pace to reach more than USD 388.92 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market accounted for more than USD 188.49 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 388.92 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The global disinfectant wipes market is anticipated to experience critical development in the forthcoming years, owing to the rising number of surgeries all around the globe. Besides, different wholesalers are accessible in the market who distributes and deal in disinfectant wipes for various purposes that result in high rivalry in the market. Leadings producers of these disinfectant wipes are also indulging in tie-ups and acquisitions to upsurge the demand within the forthcoming years.

Some of key players in Global Disinfectant Wipes Market, are STERIS, DrDeppe, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Dreumex B.V., Codi Group BV, Pluswipes, The Hygiene Company, RCP Ranstadt GmbH, Uniwipe Europe Ltd and Others.

Rising frequencies of intense and persistent injuries and surgeries Spur Market Growth:

The driving factor behind the development of the global disinfectant wipes market is the rising frequencies of intense and persistent injuries and surgeries. In addition, the growing inclination of doctors to utilize disinfectant wipes for wounds prior to dressing is also likely to contribute to market growth. Healthcare experts favour cleaning their clinical instruments, like scissors and surgical blades, before a medical procedure with antibacterial wipes, which again is foreseen to support the development of the disinfectant wipes market in the future.

Global Disinfectant Wipes Market: Regional Analysis

Based on geography, North America is the leading region in the global disinfectant wipes market, accounting for around one-third of the entire market share. The region is foreseen to grow at a healthy CAGR within the forecast period. This growth is credited to the increasing cases of infection and rise in disposable income of the people. In fact, currently, the region holds the highest number of patients suffering from coronavirus, fuelling the demand in the regional market for disinfectant wipes market. Besides, there are several key players based here.

North America has dominated the disinfecting wipes industry. Disinfecting wipes are used more frequently in this region. This is result of the rising incidences of different diseases and a widespread increase in knowledge of the value of personal hygiene and existence of a sophisticated network of delivery channels also helps with growth.

India and China, on the other hand, are expected to rise at a faster pace in the coming years with CAGR of 18.1%. The rising demand in East Asia's and South Asia's high-potential markets is aided by greater demand stability in both areas, as well as lower entry barriers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Global Disinfectant Wipes Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Alcohol based

Non-Alcohol based

By Category

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

