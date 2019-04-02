Global Dispatch Console Market By Application (Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Transportation and Others), By Type (IP Dispatch Console and TDM Dispatch Console, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dispatch Console Market By Application (Military & Defense, Manufacturing, Public Safety, Transportation (Rail, Air, Road & Water) and Others), By Type (IP Dispatch Console and TDM Dispatch Console, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global Dispatch Console Market Overview

Global dispatch console market is forecast to reach $ 2.6 billion by 2024, on account of high demand for reliable process of communication or information dissemination among businesses. Moreover, areas with extreme weather require a speedy public safety agency in order to rescue the inhabitants, thereby boosting demand for dispatch consoles. Additionally, dispatch console when attached with public safety communication systems include cloud computing, open standard network architectures and multichannel interaction.



Global Dispatch Console Market Segments

Based on the application, global dispatch console market has been segmented into military & defense, utilities, manufacturing, public safety, transportation and others.The transportation segment can be segmented into air, water, rail and land transportation.



Public agencies which use dispatch console include emergency medical services, police, fire & safety, etc.The open standards for public safety application include Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), etc.



Public Safety and Transportation are the major segments in the global dispatch console market and are likely to register impressive growth through 2024.Based on the type, the market for dispatch console has been segmented into IP-based dispatch console, TDM-based dispatch console and others.



The demand for IP-based dispatch console is increasing, as end-users are updating their conventional systems and transitioning from TDM-based dispatch consoles to IP-based consoles.

Global Dispatch Console Market Regional Insights

Regionally, the market for dispatch console is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific dispatch console market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to high demand for efficient and timely communication in terms of emergency.



Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register the second fastest growing CAGR in global dispatch console market through 2024, primarily on account of increasing cases of socio-political unrest in the region, driving the deployment of effective communication for the safety of life and property. North America and Europe dispatch console markets are stagnant and forecast to grow at a sluggish rate.

Global Dispatch Console Market Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global dispatch console market are Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Zetron, Inc. (Kenwood), Avtec Inc, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global dispatch console market size.

• To classify and forecast global dispatch console market based on type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global dispatch console market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dispatch console market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dispatch console market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The analyst calculated global dispatch console market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Dispatch console manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to dispatch console market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dispatch console market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Application:

• Public Safety

• Transportation

- Road

- Air

- Rail

- Water

• Military & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Utilities

• Others

• Market, by Type:

• TDM-based Dispatch Console

• IP-based Dispatch Console

• Market, by Region:

• North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

• Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Italy

- Spain

• Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

• South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- Turkey

- South Africa

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dispatch console market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



