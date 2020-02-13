Global Display Controller Industry
Display Controller market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.3%. LCD Controllers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.2 Billion by the year 2025, LCD Controllers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$639.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$542.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LCD Controllers will reach a market size of US$593.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Cyviz AS; Digital View Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Novatek Microelectronics Corporation.; Raio Technology Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Seiko Epson Corporation; Solomon Systech (International) Limited; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Display Controller Market to Witness Moderate Growth
LCD Controllers Dominated the Market Owing to Wider Adoption of
LCD Technology in Displays
Automotive Applications to Register Highest Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Display Controller Market Share by
Application Type: 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Display Controller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Market Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Advanced Display Type of Mobile
Communication Devices to Provide Impetus for Display
Controller Market
Increase in Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets to Drive Market
Demand
Growth of Worldwide Mobile Traffic (in Exabytes per Month) by
Device Type: 2017-2022
Worldwide Mobile Phones Users (in Billion): 2015-2020
Innovations to Bolster Market Demand
With Increase in New Product Launches, the Market is set for
Considerable Gains
An Overview of Display Controllers
Touchscreen controllers
Video Display Controllers
Multi-monitor Controllers
Increasing Use of Displays, Particularly in Various Events and
Trade Shows to Drive Market Growth
Worldwide Digital Signage Market Value (in Billion USD): 2016
and 2023
Revenue (in Million USD) of Outdoor LED Displays: 2014-2023
