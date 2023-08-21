Global Display Driver IC Market Expected to Reach USD 6.28 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.42%

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market by Display Technology (LCD, LED), IC Package Type (BGA, FLGA, LGA), Application, End Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Display Driver IC market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 3.54 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.42% over the forecast period.

This information comes from a comprehensive report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, which analyzes trends, market segmentation, and key drivers and challenges in the industry.

Key Insights

The market data includes historical figures from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

The report acknowledges ongoing political and economic uncertainties, such as the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and its potential implications on demand-supply balances, pricing variants, import/export, and trading.

The impact of High Inflation on the global economy is also considered, with a focus on fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into the competitive landscape by comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics.

The report offers a detailed analysis of market segmentation, covering Display Technology, IC Package Type, Application, End Use, and Region.

The market is segmented based on Display Technology into LCD and LED. LED dominated the market with a share of 44.69% in 2022.

IC Package Types studied include BGA , FLGA , LGA , LQFP , and WLCSP . LGA held the largest market share of 22.27% in 2022.

BGA FLGA LGA LQFP WLCSP LGA Applications analyzed are Laptops, Mobile Phones, Smart Watches, Tablets, and Televisions. Mobile Phones held the largest market share of 34.29% in 2022.

End Use categories include Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare. Consumer Electronics commanded the largest market share of 62.74% in 2022.

Region-wise analysis covers the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 39.79% in 2022.

Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major players such as ams-OSRAM AG, Analog Devices, Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N . V ., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and more.

ams-OSRAM MediaTek NXP N V The report provides insights into market dynamics, including drivers such as growing demand for high-quality resolution displays and rising sales of electronic devices, and challenges such as balancing increasing RAM capacity of DDICs for high-resolution displays.

