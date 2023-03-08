Global Display Driver IC Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.58 Billion by 2027 at an 11.95% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display driver IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period to reach US$13,587.198 million by 2027, from US$6,163.919 million in 2020.



An increase in demand for enhanced display panels from consumers electronics sector is expected to boost the global display driver IC market.



The display driver is increasingly used in large-screen TVs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and automotive displays that act as an interface between a microprocessor or digital system. The increase in demand for smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets with enhanced display panels is further increasing the demand for display drive ICs. Moreover, enhanced image quality with a wide range of color gamuts, low power consumption, and reduced picture delay is increasing the demand for display drivers IC.

Furthermore, innovations in display drivers IC by major market players are further boosting the market for display driver IC. For example, the chip-on-glass LCD driver technology by NXP. It is an integrated circuit mounted directly on the display glass with reduced cost and higher flexibility in changing and upgrading the LCD module. Furthermore, demand for small displays increased as a result of an increase in smartphone and tablet consumption. For instance, Himax Technologies Inc, revenues for small and medium-sized applications of display drivers totaled US$963.5 million in 2021 witnessing the highest growth of 86.8% year-over-year.



However, increasing competition among companies to produce and manufacture innovative display driver ICs, and the need for increasing ram capacity for high-resolution displays coupled with rising costs can hinder the growth of the display driver IC market.



Market Developments:



Increased investments, partnerships, and novel launches by major market players and research and development aimed at improving the capabilities of these ICs are also key contributing factors to the market growth. For instance,

Acer acquired display IC driver supplier FocalTech Systems in April 2021 . The acquisition provided Acer with FocalTech System's assistance in securing more display driver IC supplies for its PCs and other products.

. The acquisition provided Acer with FocalTech System's assistance in securing more display driver IC supplies for its PCs and other products. Omnivision launched a new HD 144HZ touch display driver chip for smartphones in January 2022 . The product aims to consume less power and support high-pixel high-definition displays to achieve vivid display effects and excellent touch performance.

. The product aims to consume less power and support high-pixel high-definition displays to achieve vivid display effects and excellent touch performance. Toshiba Electronics Devices AN Storage Corporation added five products to its product line MOSFET gate driver ICs in June 2022 . The new products are equipped with an overvoltage lockout duration function and control the gate voltage according to the input voltage. The product is suitable for mobile devices and wearables.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to gain a significant share of the Global Display Driver IC market.



North America is witnessing an increase in demand for display driver IC due to rising disposable income which is increasing the demand for good quality display systems, and new technology in display driver IC by major market players is further increasing the demand for display driver IC. For example, Texas Instruments' common cathode matrix LED display driver provides dot correction, fault detection, LED open detection, and LED short-to-ground Detection with 16 scan line switches and a high-speed clock series interface. Moreover, demand for chip technology drivers witnessed an increase due to compact size, low power consumption, and enhanced display options for a seamless display experience.



