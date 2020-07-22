Global DisplayPorts Industry
Global DisplayPorts Market to Reach 4.7 Billion Units by the Year 2027
Jul 22, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DisplayPorts estimated at 957 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.7 Billion Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The DisplayPorts market in the U.S. is estimated at 257.2 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.2 Billion Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.2% and 23.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.2 Billion Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 158-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Analogix Semiconductor Inc.
- ATEN International Co. Ltd.
- Digital View Group
- Integrated Device Technology Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Molex Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Parade Technologies Inc.
- PNY Technologies Inc.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
